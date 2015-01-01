पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रास्ते बंद, कहां जाएं मरीज:एएन कॉलेज जाने के तमाम रास्ते बंद, जहां नहीं रोकना चाहिए, वहां भी टेंपो रोक रहे पुलिस कर्मी, राहगीर पैदल जाने को मजबूर

पटना31 मिनट पहले
बोरिंग रोड की तरफ जाने में मरीजों को नहीं मिल रही कोई गाड़ी।
  • सुरक्षा को लेकर कई रूटों को बंद कर दिया गया है
  • गांधी मैदान से राजापुल के आगे भी नहीं बढ़ने दिया जा रहा

शहर के एएन कॉलेज में मतगणना जारी है। सुरक्षा को लेकर कई रूटों को बंद कर दिया गया है। बेली रोड के लिए कोई गाड़ी नहीं मिल रही है। एएन कॉलेज की तरफ आने वाले सभी रास्तों को बंद कर दिया गया है। हाईकोर्ट के पास से ही बोरिंग रोड की तरफ जाने वाला रास्ता बंद है। जहां नहीं रोका जाना चाहिए, वहां भी पुलिस बल गाड़ियों को आने-जाने से रोक रहे हैं। गांधी मैदान से राजापुल के आगे भी नहीं बढ़ने दिया जा रहा है। पाटलिपुत्र की तरफ जाने के रास्ते बंद हैं। आर ब्लॉक होकर आशियाना-दीघा जाने का रास्ता चालू है।

बोरिंग रोड के लिए नहीं मिल रही गाड़ी, पैदल गंतव्य तक जाते दिख रहे राहगीर।
मरीज और राहगीर परेशान
रास्ते बंद होने से मरीजों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। पाटलिपुत्रा स्थित रूबन अस्पताल जाने वाले मरीजों के सामने बड़ी समस्या खड़ी हो गई है। उन्हें अस्पताल जाने के लिए कोई वैकल्पिक रास्ता नतजर नहीं आ रहा है। वहीं सड़क पर पैदल चलते राहगीरों की परेशानी साफ देखी जा सकती है। हाथ में बैग लिए पैदल ही अपने गंतव्य की ओर जाते दिख रहे हैं।

