शिक्षक-स्नातक निर्वाचन:विधानसभा के बाद अब विधान पार्षदों के लिए रिजल्ट का दिन कल, AKU में सुबह 8 बजे से होगी काउंटिंग

पटना37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिहार विधान परिषद (फाइल फोटो)।
  • बिहार विधान परिषद के 8 सीटों के लिए हुए चुनाव की गणना गुरुवार को होगी
  • 4 शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र और 4 स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का आना है परिणाम

विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम आने के बाद अब शिक्षक स्नातक निर्वाचन का रिजल्ट आ रहा है। गुरुवार को गणना होगी, इसकी तैयारी कर ली गई है। पटना में आर्यभट्ट ज्ञान विश्वविद्यालय में मतों की गणना होनी है। सुबह 8 बजे से मतगणना होगी। पटना में 14 प्रत्याशी स्नातक निर्वाचन में हैं जबकि शिक्षक में 14 प्रत्याशी हैं। डीएम कुमार रवि ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है।

गुरुवार को होगा फैसला
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के साथ बिहार विधान परिषद के 8 सीटों के लिए हुए चुनाव की गणना गुरुवार को होगी। 4 शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र और 4 स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र का परिणाम आना है। इसके लिए 22 अक्टूबर को मतदान हुआ था। हालांकि विधान सभा चुनाव से पहले हुए चुनाव की मतगणना 12 नवम्बर को होगी। चुनाव में प्रत्याशियों ने पूरा दमखम दिखाया था।

यहां हुए थे चुनाव
पटना, तिरहुत, कोसी और दरभंगा में स्नातक और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में चुनाव हुआ था। विधान परिषद के द्विवार्षिक चुनाव को लेकर 106 लोगों ने नामांकन किया था। इनमें स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 60 और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए 46 लोगों ने नामांकन किया था। स्नातक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए पटना सीट से 14, तिरहुत सीट से 12, कोसी सीट से 17 और दरभंगा सीट को लेकर 17 प्रत्याशी मैदान में रहे। वहीं, शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लिए पटना से 8, दरभंगा से 16, तिरहुत से 10 और सारण से 12 मैदान में रहे। इस चुनाव में सीमित उम्मीदवार और सीमित मतदाता ही थे। फैसले को लेकर अब गुरुवार को प्रत्याशियों की नजर मतगणना पर रहेगी।

