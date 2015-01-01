पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar Elections 2020 Update, Supaul Voting News; Villages Boycott Votes In Triveniganj Assembly Constituency

वोट बहिष्कार:सुपौल के सिमरिया में 30 साल से नहीं बनी सड़क, 8 बूथों पर लोग नहीं देने गए वोट

सुपौल23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क नहीं होने की वजह से लोगों ने किया वोट बहिष्कार।
  • बहिष्कार कर रहे लोग बोले- रोड नहीं तो वोट नहीं, करीब 10 हजार की आबादी है प्रभावित
  • पिछले चुनाव में विधायक ने कहा था- बनवा दूंगी सड़क, लेकिन आज भी लोग कर रहे इंतजार

सुपौल जिले के त्रिवेणीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के सिमरिया पंचायत में लोगों ने वोट बहिष्कार किया है। सड़क नहीं बनने की वजह से जनता में नाराजगी है। सुबह के 11:30 तक यहां एक भी वोट नहीं पड़ा है।

लोगों का क्या है कहना

तीस साल से सड़क नहीं बनी है। इस वजह से लोगों ने वोट बहिष्कार का निर्णय लिया है। अभी यहां की विधायक बीमा भारती हैं, लोगों का कहना है कि पिछली बार जब बीमा भारती वोट मांगने आई थीं तब उन्होंने कहा था यह सड़क बनवा दी जाएगी। अगर, सड़क नहीं बनी तो अगली बार आप लोग मुझे वोट मत दीजिएगा। लोगों का कहना है कि बीमा भारती के कहे के अनुसार ही हम लोग इस बार वोट का बहिष्कार कर रहे हैं।

दस हजार की आबादी ने किया वोट बहिष्कार

इस इलाके में कुल 8 बूथ हैं। लोगों का कहना है कि एक भी बूथ पर वोट नहीं पड़ा है। करीब दस हजार की आबादी वोट का बहिष्कार कर रही है। इस इलाके के सिमरिया मध्य विद्यालय बूथ पर मौजूद पीठासीन अधिकारी से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि 11:30 बजे तक इस बूथ पर एक भी वोट नहीं पड़ा था। कारण पूछने पर उन्होंने जानकारी नहीं होने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवॉर्नर ने 11वीं बार टॉस जीतकर मैच जीता; 2017 में रोहित और 2018 में धोनी ऐसा करके चैम्पियन बने थे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें