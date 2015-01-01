पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कड़ी चौकसी:गया में सौ से अधिक प्रत्याशियों की किस्मत जिस स्ट्रांग रूम में है बंद, उधर जाने पर लगी रोक

गया29 मिनट पहलेलेखक: प्रियंक द्विवेदी
मतगणना स्थल का मुआयना करते गया के डीएम और एसएसपी।
  • गया के डीएम और एसएसपी ने किया स्ट्रांग रूम का मुआयना
  • एसएसपी ने सुरक्षा कर्मियों को अलर्ट रहने का दिया निर्देश

गया के 10 विधानसभा सीट पर सौ अधिक प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला 10 नवंबर को होगा। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा स्ट्रांग रूम समेत मतगणना स्थल के आसपास काफी संख्या में सुरक्षा बलों की तैनाती की गई है। सोमवार को गया के डीएम अभिषेक कुमार सिंह और एसएसपी राजीव कुमार मिश्रा ने मतगणना का मुआयना किया। एसएसपी ने सुरक्षा कर्मियों को अलर्ट रहने को कहा है।

एसएसपी के अनुसार मतगणना स्थल पर सुरक्षा के चाक-चौबंद इंतजाम किए गए हैं। कंट्रोल रूम में बैठे पुलिसकर्मी सीसीटीवी के जरिए 24 घंटे यहां की निगरानी कर रहे हैं। गया में तीन जगहों पर मतगणना कार्य संपन्न होंगे। गया कॉलेज में पांच विधानसभा, अनुग्रह कॉलेज में तीन विधानसभा और जगजीवन कॉलेज में दो विधान सभा की गिनती मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो जाएगी। जिस इलाके में मतगणना स्थल बनाए गए हैं, वहां प्रशासन द्वारा आम आवाजाही बंद कर दी गई है।

गया के 10 विधानसभा सीटों में प्रमुख तौर पर भाजपा से डॉ. प्रेम कुमार 7 बार लगातार गया शहरी क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं। बेलागंज से सात बार विधायक रहे डॉ. सुरेंद्र प्रसाद यादव और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जीतन राम मांझी के अलावे विधानसभा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष उदय नारायण चौधरी के भाग्य का फैसला भी 10 तारीख को होगा।

