बूथ पर बवाल:गया में भाजपा को वोट देने के लिए दबाव बनाने का आरोप, महिला वोटरों ने किया हंगामा, पालीगंज-नवादा में वोट बहिष्कार

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गया के स्वराजपुरी रोड स्थित बूथ पर हंगामा करतीं महिलाएं।
  • भाजपा की महिला प्रचारक मोहल्ले में घुस आईं और वोट देने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगीं
  • पालीगंज के निराखपुर में लोगों ने सड़क की मांग पर वोटिंग का बहिष्कार कर दिया

गया शहरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के स्वराजपुरी रोड स्थित बूथ पर महिलाओं ने हंगामा कर दिया। महिलाओं का आरोप था कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी को वोट देने के लिए कुछ लोग दबाव बना रहे थे। इसके बाद वे लोग वहां मौजूद मतदानकर्मियों से उलझ पड़ीं। इससे बूथ पर कुछ देर के लिए अफरातफरी मच गई। गया शहरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा नेता और राज्य के कृषि मंत्री डॉ. प्रेम कुमार प्रत्याशी हैं। कांग्रेस से अखौरी ओंकार नाथ यहां मैदान में हैं। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र से डॉ. प्रेम कुमार लगातार जीतते रहे हैं। उधर, पटना जिले के पालीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र और नवादा के हसनगंज में लोगों ने मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया।

गया शहर के स्वराजपुरी रोड मोहल्ला स्थित बूथ संख्या 133 पर महिलाओं ने जमकर हंगामा किया। स्थानीय महिलाओं का कहना था कि भाजपा की महिला प्रचारक उनके मोहल्ले में घुस आईं और भाजपा को वोट देने के लिए दबाव बनाने लगीं। स्थानीय महिला शीबा परवीन ने कहा कि वोट देने का अधिकार हमारा स्वयं का है। ऐसे में भाजपा के लोगों द्वारा मोहल्ले में आकर लोगों को जबरन भाजपा को वोट देने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। यह कहीं से भी ठीक नहीं है। उन्होंने पुलिसकर्मियों से मामले की जांच करने की बात कही।

मौके पर पहुंचे सिविल लाइन थाना के एसआई सी.एम. मिश्रा ने आक्रोशित महिलाओं को शांत कराया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी भी हाल में बूथ पर किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी नहीं करने दी जाएगी। जो शिकायत मिल रही है, उसे जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

उधर, पटना जिले के पालीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के निराखपुर में 236 नंबर बूथ पर लोगों ने वोटिंग का बहिष्कार कर दिया। वे अपने इलाके की सड़क की समस्या को लेकर आक्रोशित थे। आश्वासन के बाद भी रोड नहीं बनने से ग्रामीण नाराज हैं। वहीं, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय हसनगंज के बूथ संख्या-255 एवं 256 पर ग्रामीणों ने मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया। पौने दो घंटे तक एक भी मतदाता ने वोट नहीं किया था।

