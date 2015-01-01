पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar Gaya Road Accident; Speeding Dumper Truck Hits Two Brothers, One Killed On Spot

गया:घर से खलिहान के लिए निकले थे दो भाई, सामने से आ रहे डंपर ने मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

गयाएक घंटा पहले
घटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे लोग और रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के मानपुर गेरे- लोदीपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर हुआ हादसा
  • आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने किया सड़क जाम, पुलिस ने डंपर जब्त किया

गया में डंपर की ठोकर लगने से एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई, जबकि दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायल बच्चे को अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया। घटना बुधवार की दोपहर मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के मानपुर गेरे- लोदीपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर घटी, जहां तेज रफ्तार डंपर ने पैदल चल रहे दो बच्चे को टक्कर मार दिया।

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार इंदल मांझी का बेटा रितिक और उसका बड़ा भाई दोनों दोपहर को घर से खलिहान के लिए निकले थे। इसी बीच सामने से आ रहे एक डंपर ने दोनों बच्चों टक्कर मार दिया। इसमें पांच वर्षीय रितिक ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया जबकि उसका बड़ा भाई बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायल को मगध मेडिकल कॉलेज अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। उसकी स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है।

ग्रामीणों ने गेरे-लोदीपुर सड़क को किया जाम
इधर घटना से आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने डंपर का पीछा कर उसे कुछ दूरी पर पकड़ लिया लेकिन डंपर का चालक गाड़ी छोड़ कर फरार हो गया। लोगों ने डंपर के टायरों की हवा निकाल दी। साथ ही गेरे- लोदीपुर संपर्क मार्ग को जाम कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और लोगों को समझा कर शांत करवाया।

