2021 के अवकाशों की सूची जारी:बिहार सरकार के कर्मचारी देख लें, कब-कब मिलेगी छुट्टी

पटना42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिहार सरकार ने अपने अधीन सभी कार्यालयों और सभी राजस्व दंडाधिकारी न्यायालयों के लिए वर्ष 2021 में कार्यपालक आदेश के तहत घोषित सामान्य अवकाश की सूची जारी की है। इसमें कहा गया है कि चांद के दिखने के अनुसार मुस्लिम त्योहारों के अवकाश की तिथि में बदलाव हो सकता है। राज्य सरकार ने ऐच्छिक या प्रतिबंधित अवकाशों की सूची, NI एक्ट 1881 के तहत घोषित अवकाश और बैंक लेखाबंदी अवकाश की सूची जारी की। बैंक लेखाबंदी अवकाश 1 अप्रैल 2021, शुक्रवार को होगा।

सामान्य अवकाश की सूची

गुरु गोविंद सिंह जन्म दिवस- 20 जनवरी, बुधवार वसंत पंचमी- 16 फरवरी, मंगलवार संत रविदास जयंती- 27 फरवरी, शनिवार महाशिवरात्रि- 11 मार्च, गुरुवार शब-ए-बरात- 29 मार्च, सोमवार सम्राट अशोक अष्टमी- 20 अप्रैल, मंगलवार वीर कुंवर सिंह जयंती- 23 अप्रैल, शुक्रवार महावीर जयंती- 25 अप्रैल, रविवार जानकी नवमी- 20 मई, गुरुवार बुद्ध पूर्णिमा- 26 मई, बुधवार कबीर जयंती- 24 जून, गुरुवार चेहल्लुम- 28 सितंबर, मंगलवार दुर्गापूजा (सप्तमी)-12 अक्टूबर, मंगलवार हजरत मोहम्मद साहब का जन्म दिवस-19 अक्टूबर, मंगलवार चित्रगुप्त पूजा/ भाईदूज- 6 नवंबर, शनिवार

राज्य सरकार ने ऐच्छिक या प्रतिबंधित अवकाशों की सूची भी जारी की है। इन अवकाशों में से पूरे वर्ष में अधिकतम तीन अवकाशों का उपभोग किया जा सकेगा। इस अवकाश को लेने से पहले कर्मियों को पुनर्मोदन लेना होगा। सरकारी कामकाज की जरूरत को देखते हुए इस अवकाश को मंजूरी दी जा सकेगी।

ऐच्छिक या प्रतिबंधित अवकाशों की सूची
नववर्ष- 1 जनवरी, शुक्रवार
मकर संक्रांति-14 जनवरी, गुरुवार
कर्पूरी ठाकुर जयंती- 24 जनवरी, रविवार
होली- 28 मार्च, रविवार
रमजान का अंतिम जुमा- 7 मई, शुक्रवार
ईद उल फितर (ईद)- 15 मई, शनिवार
अनुग्रह नारायण सिन्हा जयंती- 18 जून, शुक्रवार
ईद उल जोहा (बकरीद)- 22 जुलाई, गुरुवार
अंतिम श्रावणी सोमवार- 16 अगस्त, सोमवार
मोहर्रम- 20 अगस्त, शुक्रवार
रक्षाबंधन- 22 अगस्त, रविवार
विश्वकर्मा पूजा- 17 सितंबर, शुक्रवार
अनन्त चतुर्दशी- 19 सितंबर, रविवार
दुर्गापूजा कलश स्थापना- 7 अक्टूबर, गुरुवार
जय प्रकाश नारायण जयंती- 11 अक्टूबर, सोमवार
दुर्गापूजा-16 अक्टूबर, शनिवार
श्री कृष्ण सिंह जयंती- 21 अक्टूबर, गुरुवार
छठ पूजा (खरना)- 9 नवंबर, मंगलवार
डॉ. राजेन्द्र प्रसाद जयंती- 3 दिसंबर, शुक्रवार
क्रिसमस ईद- 24 दिसंबर, शुक्रवार

ये छुट्टियां बिहार राज्य में NI एक्ट 1881 के तहत घोषित हैं। ये अवकाश राज्य सरकार के सभी कार्यालयों एवं राजस्व दंडाधिकारी न्यायालय में भी स्वतः लागू होंगे।
गणतंत्र दिवस- 26 जनवरी, मंगलवार
बिहार दिवस- 22 मार्च, सोमवार
होली- 29 मार्च, सोमवार
होली- 30 मार्च, मंगलवार
गुड फ्राइडे- 2 अप्रैल, शुक्रवार
भीमराम अंबेडकर जयंती- 14 अप्रैल, बुधवार
रामनवमी- 21 अप्रैल, बुधवार
मई दिवस- 1 मई, शनिवार
ईद उल फितर (ईद)- 14 मई, शुक्रवार
ईद उल जोहा (बकरीद)- 21 जुलाई, बुधवार
स्वतंत्रता दिवस- 15 अगस्त, रविवार
मोहर्रम- 19 अगस्त, गुरुवार
श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी- 30 अगस्त, सोमवार
महात्मा गांधी जयंती- 2 अक्टूबर, शनिवार
दुर्गापूजा (महाअष्टमी)- 13 अक्टूबर, बुधवार
दुर्गापूजा (महानवमी)- 14 अक्टूबर, गुरुवार
दुर्गापूजा (विजयादशमी)- 15 अक्टूबर, शुक्रवार
दीपावली- 4 नवंबर, गुरुवार
छठ पूजा- 10 नवंबर, बुधवार
छठ पूजा- 11 नवंबर, गुरुवार
क्रिसमस- 25 दिसंबर, शनिवार

