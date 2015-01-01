पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:29 नवम्बर को मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार करेंगे नीतीश, भाजपा की बढ़ी संख्या दिखेगी साफ-साफ

पटना13 मिनट पहलेलेखक: बृजम पांडेय
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिहार की नई सरकार के कई मंत्रियों के पास 5-5 विभाग

बिहार की नई सरकार के पहले मंत्रिमंडल के गठन के बाद अब लोगों को इंतजार है कि दूसरा मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार कब होगा। दैनिक भास्कर डिजिटल आपको बता रहा है कि आगामी 29 नवम्बर को नीतीश कुमार अपने मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार कर सकते हैं। विश्वस्त सूत्रों के मुताबिक नीतीश कुमार के मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार हफ्ते भर बाद हो जाएगा। वजह कि विधानमंडल की कार्यवाही खत्म होने के तुरंत बाद मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार किया जाएगा।

एक-एक मंत्री पर पांच-पांच विभागों की जिम्मेदारी

16 नवंबर को नीतीश कुमार ने एनडीए के घटक दलों के नेताओं के साथ शपथ ली थी। लेकिन उस समय सांकेतिक रूप से कुछ ही नेताओं का शपथ हो पाया था। इसकी वजह से एक-एक मंत्री को पांच-पांच विभागों की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है। डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद के पास छह विभाग हैं, वहीं विजय कुमार चौधरी और अशोक चौधरी को पांच विभाग जबकि विजेंद्र प्रसाद यादव को चार विभाग दिए गए हैं। दूसरी डिप्टी सीएम रेणु देवी, मंगल पांडेय, अमरेंद्र प्रताप और जीवेश कुमार को तीन-तीन विभाग देखने होंगे। रामसूरत राय और संतोष कुमार सुमन दो-दो विभागों की जिम्मेदारी देखेंगे। शीला कुमारी, मुकेश सहनी और रामप्रीत पासवान एक-एक विभाग देखेंगे जबकि मेवालाल चौधरी इस्तीफा दे चुके हैं।

विस्तार से बढ़ेगा भाजपा का कद

एनडीए को मिले जनादेश में भाजपा बड़े भाई की भूमिका में है। इस लिहाज से भाजपा को जदयू से अधिक विभाग मिले हैं। पहले की सरकार में डिप्टी सीएम समेत भाजपा कोटे से महज 13 लोग ही मंत्री थे, जबकि सीएम मिलाकर 22 लोग जदयू से मंत्री थे। अगर विस्तार हुआ तो 12 और मंत्री पद की शपथ ले सकते हैं। इस लिहाज से भाजपा के 19 मंत्री हो जाएंगे।

वहीं, अभी जदयू से चार मंत्री बने हैं, 11 और शपथ ले सकते हैं। बिहार में कुल 44 विभाग हैं, लेकिन यहां मंत्रियों के लिए 36 पद ही स्वीकृत किए गए हैं। जो विभाग बचते हैं, उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री देखते हैं।

