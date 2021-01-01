पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर ब्रेकिंग- हसीनाएं दिला रहीं पोस्टिंग-प्रमोशन:सरकारी अफसरों को 'प्रेम' में फांस रिकॉर्ड कर रहीं वीडियो-ऑडियो, यही दिखा ब्लैकमेल कर चला रहीं मर्जी

पटना2 दिन पहलेलेखक: शालिनी सिंह
  • कुछ सरकारी कर्मियों का संगठित गिरोह करवा रहा यह काम
  • अबतक कई मामले लीगल एक्सपर्ट के पास भी पहुंच चुके हैं

बिहार सरकार के अफसरों के पीछे हसीनाएं पड़ी हैं। किसी फाइल की खुफिया जानकारी के लिए ‘हनी ट्रैप’ नहीं हो रहा, बल्कि पोस्टिंग-प्रमोशन और बिना काम किए भी हाजिरी बनवाने के लिए यह खेल चल रहा है। अपने लिए नहीं, दूसरों के लिए। कोई एक केस नहीं, इसके लिए पूरा संगठित गिरोह काम कर रहा है। गिरोह में बिहार सरकार के छोटे कर्मी पहला काम करते हैं। अफसरों का मन-मिजाज टटोलना इनका काम रहता है। टारगेट तय होते ही हसीनाएं रंगीन मिजाज अफसर को प्यार के जाल में फांसती हैं। और, सबूत जुटते ही ब्लैकमेल! भास्कर के पास इस पूरे खेल की जानकारी के साथ ऐसी रिकॉर्डिंग भी है, जिससे ब्लैकमेल किया जा रहा है।

ऑडियो-चैट भी हथियार, वीडियो है दिव्यास्त्र

टारगेट अधिकारी के ‘लक्षण’ के हिसाब से किसी बहाने ऐसी हसीनाएं अचानक संपर्क में आती हैं। कभी किसी भीड़ वाले इवेंट में मुलाकात का नाम लेकर, कभी मिस कॉल के जरिए तो कभी किसी काम के नाम पर कॉल के जरिए। सामने आकर कभी नहीं। कॉल से शुरुआत और वीडियो कॉल से खेल करना होता है। जैसे ही अफसर ने रुचि दिखाई कि हसीना ढल जाती है इनके रंग में। जहां जरूरत हो, प्यार बरसाती है। जो अफसर परेशान हो, उससे सहानुभूति दिखाती है। जैसे ही विश्वास कर अफसर कुछ निजता वाली हरकत करे, दूसरा खेल शुरू। कई बार ऑडियो ही हाथ लगता है, लेकिन बड़ा हथियार चैटिंग है। वीडियो बन जाए तो इन्हें ब्लैकमेलिंग के लिए ‘दिव्यास्त्र’ हासिल हो जाता है।

इस तरह सरकार के कर्मचारी 'मैडम' का नाम लेकर धमकाते हैं बिहार के बाबुओं को।
ऐसी जीभ लपलपाई…कि फंस गए अफसर

हनी ट्रैप के इस ट्रेंड का प्रमाण भास्कर के हाथ लगा ऐसा ही वीडियो है। वीडियो में एक हसीना ने बिहार सरकार के एक अधिकारी को फांसा है और जैसे ही अधिकारी ने चूमने और जीभ लपलपाने जैसी हरकत की, उसे रिकॉर्ड कर लिया। इसमें फंसा अधिकारी न तो अपने विभाग में कुछ बता पा रहे हैं और न ही अपने परिवार से मदद ले पा रहे। इनमें ज्यादा अफसर वह हैं, जो परिवार से दूर रह रहे हैं। हनी ट्रैप के शिकार एक ऐसे अधिकारी से भास्कर की बात भी हुई। उन्होंने नाम जाहिर नहीं करने की गुहार लगाते हुए मदद भी मांगी और यह भी बताया कि कई अधिकारी कैसे-कैसे इसमें फंसे।

सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो डाल लिंक भेज रहीं

चैट का स्क्रीनशॉट, रिकॉर्डेड ऑडियो और वीडियो अधिकारी को वापस भेजकर ब्लैकमेल के लिए इस्तेमाल हो ही रहा है, इंटरनेट पर भी इसे डाला जा रहा है। भास्कर को हासिल जानकारी के अनुसार बेहद आपत्तिजनक कई हरकतों की रिकॉर्डिंग सोशल मीडिया पर डालकर इसे पासवर्ड से लॉक रखा गया है और मांग नहीं मानने पर इसे पब्लिक के लिए ओपन करने की धमकियां दी जा रही हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर लोड वीडियो के डिलीट होने का खतरा नहीं रहता है और लिंक के कारण केस में फंसने का डर भी कम रहता है।

सोशल मीडिया पर भी डाला जा रहा वीडियो का लिंक।
सबसे ज्यादा फंसे पशुपालन के अधिकारी

इस पूरे मामले की बड़े स्तर पर जांच होगी तो चारा घोटाले से चर्चा में रहे बिहार के पशुपालन विभाग के सबसे ज्यादा अफसर इस ट्रैप के शिकार मिलेंगे। पशुपालन विभाग के कई अधिकारियों को ब्लैकमेल किया जा रहा है। छेड़खानी से बलात्कार तक के केस में फंसाने की धमकी दी जा रही है। आला अफसरों और परिवार वालों के नंबर पर वीडियो भेजने की धमकी दी जा रही। यह भी सामने आ रहा है कि इन धमकियों के नाम पर कई मांगों को माना भी जा रहा है।

परिवार टूटने और नौकरी छूटने के डर से कानून की शरण में

तंग आकर कई अधिकारी विधि विशेषज्ञों के संपर्क में भी आ चुके हैं। ऐसे ही केस को ढूंढ़ते हुए भास्कर की अधिवक्ता चंद्रशेखर तिलक से बात हुई। उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसे कई अधिकारी आए तो हैं, लेकिन केस नहीं लड़ रहे। परिवार टूटने और नौकरी छूटने के डर से परेशान अधिकारी कानूनी सलाह ले रहे हैं। इनका खुलकर लड़ना संभव नहीं है, इसलिए दूसरे कानूनी रास्ते देखे जा रहे हैं।

