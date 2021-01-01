पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटर परीक्षा, तीसरे दिन सबसे ज्यादा फर्जी परीक्षार्थी धराए:5 जिलों में 29 मुन्नाभाई दे रहे थे परीक्षा, 22 जिले में 130 नकलची पकड़े गए, जमुई में नकलचियों की संख्या टॉप पर

पटना
बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति की सख्ती के दावों की पोल 'मुन्नाभाई' खोल रहे हैं। हर दिन फर्जी परीक्षार्थी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आ रहे हैं। परीक्षा के तीसरे दिन बुधवार को 5 जिलों में 29 मुन्नाभाई पकड़े गए हैं जबकि कुल 29 जिलाें में नकल की पोल खुली है। यहां से कुल 130 नकलची पकड़े गए हैं। जमुई से सबसे ज्यादा 40 नकलची पकड़े गए हैं। हालांकि बिहार बोर्ड का दावा है कि सुरक्षा को लेकर हर तरह से चौकसी बरती जा रही है।

सबसे अधिक भागलपुर से पकड़े गए मुन्नाभाई

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बुधवार को सबसे अधिक 23 मुन्ना भाई भागलपुर जिला से पकड़े गए हैं। नालंदा से 3 मुन्नाभाई पकड़े गए हैं। सुपौल, मधेपुरा और खगड़िया से एक-एक मुन्राभाई को पकड़ा गया है। ये लोग दूसरे परीक्षार्थियों की जगह पर एग्जाम दे रहे थे।

विज्ञान वर्ग की परीक्षा में सबसे अधिक नकल

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के तीसरे दिन बुधवार को प्रथम पाली में रसायन शास्त्र विषय की परीक्षा हुई। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए कुल 5,45,495 परीक्षार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फार्म भरा था। द्वितीय पाली में कला संकाय के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए कुल 5,94,485 परीक्षार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फार्म भरा था। सबसे ज्यादा नकलची विज्ञान वर्ग की परीक्षा में पकड़े गए।

बोर्ड ने कहा पटना में रही चौकसी

बिहार बोर्ड का कहना है कि पटना में दोनों पालियों की परीक्षा का आयोजन सभी परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर कड़ी चौकसी में कराया गया है। पटना जिले से प्रथम पाली में रसायन शास्त्र विषय की परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए कुल 37,805 परीक्षार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फार्म भरा था। इसी प्रकार, द्वितीय पाली में अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने के लिए कुल 31,528 परीक्षार्थियों ने ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फार्म भरा था।

गुरुवार अंग्रेजी और इतिहास की परीक्षा

4 फरवरी गुरुवार को चौथे दिन प्रथम पाली में विज्ञान एवं वाणिज्य संकाय के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा है। द्वितीय पाली में इतिहास विषय की परीक्षा होगी। द्वितीय पाली में ही वोकेशनल कोर्स के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए इलेक्टिव सब्जेक्ट ट्रेड पेपर 1 की परीक्षा होगी।

कहां से कितने पकड़े गए नकलची

  • पटना - 3
  • नालंदा - 16
  • भोजपुर - 18
  • रोहतास - 1
  • गया - 13
  • औरंगाबाद - 9
  • अरवल - 3
  • मुजफ्फरपुर - 1
  • सीतामढ़ी - 4
  • वैशाली - 1
  • शिवहर - 1
  • सारण - 1
  • सिवान - 3
  • गोपालगंज - 2
  • समस्तीपुर - 2
  • सहरसा - 2
  • मधेपुरा - 3
  • भालपुर - 1
  • जमुई - 40
  • खगड़िया - 3
  • पूर्णिया - 2
  • अररिया - 1
