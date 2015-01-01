पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ी खबर:सिकंदरा के जंगल में कोबरा के जवानों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू, दोनों ओर से हो रही गोलीबारी

सिकंदरा के जंगल में कोबरा और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़।
  • सिकंदरा के चतरो जंगल में चल रहा है मुठभेड़
  • कोबरा के जवानों ने 5 नक्सलियों को घेरा

जमुई में सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र के चतरो जंगल में कोबरा और नक्सलियों के मुठभेड़ हो रही है। सुरक्षा बलों ने 5 नक्सलियों को घेर लिया है। इसमें पूर्वी बिहार व पूर्वोत्तर झारखंड स्पेशल एरिया कमिटी के प्रवक्ता अरविंद यादव शामिल हैं। ड्रोन कैमरे की मदद भी ली जा रही है। कोबरा और जिला पुलिस बल द्वारा यह संयुक्त ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है।

