  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Kalyanpur Assembly Candidate Sanjay Kumar Das Shot During Morning Walk | Bihar Election 2020 Latest News

समस्तीपुर:मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकले थे कल्याणपुर विधानसभा प्रत्याशी, अपराधियों ने मारी गोली

समस्तीपुर18 मिनट पहले
घायल प्रत्याशी सूरज कुमार दास का इलाज करते डॉक्टर।
  • युवा क्रांतिकारी पार्टी से प्रत्याशी हैं संजय कुमार दास
  • बाएं पैर में लगी गोली, गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल भर्ती

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में चाक-चौबंद सुरक्षा के बीच समस्तीपुर में कल्याणपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के प्रत्याशी को अपराधियों ने गोली मार दी। गोली बाएं पैर में लगी है। स्थानीय लोगों ने घायल प्रत्याशी को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि प्रत्याशी की हालत खतरे से बाहर है। मामला मुफ्फसिल थाना क्षेत्र के विशनपुर का है।

परिजन ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह युवा क्रांतिकारी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी संजय कुमार दास मॉर्निंग वॉक के लिए निकले थे। इसी दौरान बाइक सवार अपराधियों ने उन पर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। गोली उनके बाएं पैर लगी है। जिसके बाद स्थानीय लोग उन्हें अस्पताल लेकर गए। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस के अनुसार मामला जमीन विवाद से जुड़ा हुआ है। घायल के बयान पर मामले में आरोपी गुड्डू दास को पकड़ लिया गया है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

कल्याणपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र (सुरक्षित) में 7 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। यहां के मौजूदा विधायक जदयू के महेश्वर हजारी हैं। उन्होंने 2015 में लोजपा के प्रिंस राज को 37, 686 वोट से हराया था।

