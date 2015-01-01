पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bihar, Katihar Assembly Election 2020 Voting Live Telecast Viewed In 48 Countries

कटिहार में मतदान का लाइव प्रसारण:दुनिया के 48 देशों ने देखा लोकतंत्र का महापर्व, कोविड गाइडलाइन के तहत बूथ पर थे इंतजाम

कटिहार41 मिनट पहले
कटिहार नगर निगम में बना मॉडल बूथ।
  • कोरोना काल में मतदान प्रक्रिया का वेब टेक्नोलॉजी के द्वारा सीधा प्रसारण किया गया
  • जिला प्रशासन ने मतदाताओं के लिए कोविड 19 जांच कराने की भी व्यवस्था की थी

यह दृश्य कटिहार नगर निगम का है, जहां कटिहार जिला प्रशासन ने आदर्श मतदान केंद्र बनाया था। कोरोना काल में उत्साह और पूरी सतर्कता के बीच मतदान की जो व्यवस्था की गई थी, उसका ऑनलाइन प्रसारण भी किया गया। सिर्फ बिहार ही नहीं, बल्कि दुनिया के 48 देशों में लोकतंत्र के महापर्व को लाइव देखा गया।

कटिहार नगर निगम में बना आदर्श मतदान केंद्र।
इस बूथ को दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया था। यहां कोविड-19 के तहत कई डेस्क बनाए गए थे, जहां पर महिलाओं और पुरुषों के लिए अलग-अलग इंतजाम किए गए थे। मतदाताओं के हाथों को सबसे पहले सैनिटाइज किया जा रहा था फिर हैंड ग्लव्स दिए जा रहे थे। इन प्रक्रियाओं के बाद ही उन्हें वोट डालने की अनुमति दी जा रही थी। इन सारी प्रक्रियाओं का सीधा प्रसारण जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा किया गया। वेब टेक्नोलॉजी के द्वारा सीधा प्रसारण किया गया था।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए जमीन पर स्टीकर चिपकाए गए
नगर निगम में प्रवेश द्वार से लेकर मतदान केंद्र तक जमीन पर पैरों के चिह्न वाले स्टीकर चिपकाए गए थे। यहां सख्ती के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया जा रहा था।

कोविड टेस्ट कराने की थी व्यवस्था
जिला प्रशासन ने मतदान करने आये मतदाताओं के लिए कोविड 19 जांच कराने की भी व्यवस्था की थी। कोरोना काल में चुनाव कराने के लिए जो गाइडलाइन निर्धारित की गई थी, उसको लोग यहां पूरी तरह से फॉलो करते नजर आए।

