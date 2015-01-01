पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सदन में फैसला LIVE:बिहार विधानसभा में अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर आज वोटिंग, NDA और महागठबंधन के बीच महामुकाबला

पटना34 मिनट पहले
  •
बिहार विधानसभा में आज विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को चुनेंगे विधायक।

सदन के शीतकालीन सत्र का आज तीसरा दिन है। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर आज वोटिंग होनी है। धोरैया के MLA भूदेव चौधरी सबसे पहले पहुंचे सदन पहुंचे हैं। एनडीए की ओर से भाजपा के विधायक विजय कुमार सिन्हा उम्मीदवार हैं, जबकि महागठबंधन की ओर से अवध बिहार चौधरी प्रत्याशी बनाए गए हैं। अध्यक्ष की कुर्सी को लेकर एनडीए और महागठबंधन आमने-सामने हैं। प्रदेश में 51 साल बाद विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद को लेकर वोटिंग हो रही है। इससे पहले सत्तापक्ष के ही अध्यक्ष होने की परंपरा चलते आ रही थी। लेकिन, महागठबंधन ने अपना उम्मीदवार उतारकर सियासी खेल को और भी रोमांचक बना दिया है। इस चुनाव के जरिए विपक्ष जहां अपना ताकत का प्रदर्शन कर रही है। वहीं, एनडीए के लिए इस कुर्सी को बचाना साख का सवाल है।

पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के ट्वीट से हंगामा
मंगलवार की शाम को पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम सुशील मोदी के एक ट्वीट से सियासी हंगामा मच गया। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि लालू प्रसाद यादव एनडीए के विधायकों को कॉल कर रहे हैं। विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद चुनाव में वोटिंग के लिए उन्हें लालच दिया जा रहा है। मंगलवार की पूरी रात एनडीए अपने विधायकों सख्त निर्देश देती रही कि वोटिंग उनके पक्ष में करें। महागठबंधन और एनडीए के नेता अपने विधायकों से पूरी रात संपर्क बनाते रहे।

अंतरात्मा की आवाज सुनने की अपील
इससे पहले मंगलवार की शाम राबड़ी देवी के आवास पर महागठबंधन की बैठक हुई थी। इसमें महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशी अवध बिहार चौधरी को विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद के लिए विजय बनाने को लेकर रणनीति बनी। बैठक के बाद राजद प्रवक्ता और राज्यसभा सदस्य मनोज झा ने मनोज झा ने कहा कि अवध बिहारी चौधरी जनता के उम्मीदवार हैं। आप सबों ने देखा कि किस तरह से बिहार में सरकार बनाई गई। उन्होंने सभी दलों के नए विधायकों से अंतरात्मा की आवाज पर अवध बिहारी चौधरी को वोट करने की अपील की। इससे पहले सदन की कार्यवाही के दूसरे दिन तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा था कि हमे पूरा विश्वास है, जीत पक्की है।
51 साल बाद होगी अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग
बिहार विधानसभा में लंबे अरसे से स्पीकर का चुनाव नहीं हुआ है। स्पीकर का सर्वसम्मति से करने की परंपरा रही है। लेकिन इस बार यह परंपरा टूट रही है। एनडीए उम्मीदवार विजय कुमार सिन्हा के खिलाफ महागठबंधन ने अवध बिहारी चौधरी को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। इस वजह से बिहार विधानसभा में 51 साल बाद फिर से बुधवार को अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोटिंग होगी।

