सीमा पर SSB जवान के बोल:नेपाल में जितनी पीनी है पीजिए शराब पर बोतल लेकर नहीं आइए बिहार

पटनाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मनीष मिश्रा
  
बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद भारतीय सीमा से सटे नेपाली इलाकों में शराब की ढाई हजार से अधिक दुकानें खुली हैं।
  • नेपाल सीमा पर स्थित बिहार के गांवों में उतरता है नेपाली शराब का नशा
  • बिहार में शराबबंदी कानून का नेपाल सीमा पर नहीं दिख रहा है कोई असर

बिहार में शराबबंदी है लेकिन टल्ली होने वाला टल्ली हो रहा है। नशा नेपाली शराब का है जो भारत में उतर रहा है। चौकिए नहीं, यह नेपाल सीमा पर स्थित भारतीय इलाकों में शराबबंदी की हकीकत है। यह हकीकत दैनिक भास्कर की पड़ताल में सामने आई है। बिहार में शराबबंदी का नेपाल सीमा पर हाल जानने के लिए जब टीम नेपाली बाजारों में गई तो चौंकाने वाले कई राज सामने आए। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार सीमा पर SSB के जवान नेपाल से शराब पीकर आने वाले बिहारियों से कहते हैं, नेपाल सीमा में पीना है तो पीजिए लेकिन बोतल लेकर भारतीय सीमा में नहीं आइए।

बिहार-नेपाल सीमा की भौगोलिक स्थिति
नेपाल सीमा से बिहार की 720 किलोमीटर सीमा लगती है। प्रदेश के सात जिले नेपाल सीमा पर ही हैं। इनमें पूर्वी चंपारण, पश्चिमी चंपारण, सीतामढ़ी, मधुबनी, सुपौल, अररिया, किशनगंज शामिल हैं। भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर कई परंपरागत रास्ते हैं जहां भारतीय क्षेत्र में सशस्त्र सीमा बल और नेपाल क्षेत्र में सशस्त्र प्रहरी की तैनाती है। दोनों देशों की सीमाएं सटी होने के कारण सीमाई इलाका हमेशा संवेदनशील रहता है। मामला देश विरोधियों गतिविधियों की सक्रियता का हो या फिर मादक पदार्थों से लेकर हथियारों की तस्करी का।

बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद सजे नेपाल के बाजार
वर्ष 2016 में बिहार में पूर्ण शराबबंदी कानून लागू कर दिया गया। यह कानून लागू होते ही नेपाली सीमा पर शराब के बाजार सज गए। हालांकि पहले भी नेपाली शराब की डिमांड भारतीयों में अधिक होती थी क्योंकि सस्ती होने के साथ यह काफी स्ट्रांग भी थी। बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद भारतीय सीमा से सटे नेपाली इलाकों में ढाई हजार से अधिक शराब की दुकानें खुली हैं।

भास्कर की पड़ताल में बड़ा खुलासा
दैनिक भास्कर की टीम जब नेपाल सीमा के भारतीय इलाकों में शराबबंदी कानून का हाल जानने के लिए गई तो नेपाल के शराब बाजार में बिहार के लोगों की भीड़ दिखी। बिहार के रहने वालों पर शराबबंदी का कोई असर नहीं दिखा। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के लोग जमकर पीते नजर आए। पटना से लगभग डेढ़ सौ किलो मीटर दूर सीतामढ़ी जिले के नेपाल बॉर्डर पर शराब के शौकीनों का मूड ही कुछ अलग दिखा। यहां भारत-नेपाल का सम्सी बॉर्डर है। भारत के कन्हवां बाजार और नेपाल के सम्सी में कोई बंटवारा नहीं दिखता है। दोनों तरफ बड़ा बाजार है। नेपाल के लोग पलक झपकते बिहार में और बिहार के लोग भी पलक झपकते नेपाल पहुंच जाते हैं।

एसएसबी जवानों की मौजूदगी में होता है सबकुछ
सीमा पर SSB की चौकी दिखी जहां चार से पांच जवान बैठे थे। बिना रोक-टोक लोगों का आना- जाना था। नेपाल में पहुंचते ही एक लाइन से दर्जनों शराब की दुकानें मिलीं। फूस की गुमटियों में पूरा बार चल रहा था। यहां आने वालों में सभी भारतीय ही थे। 30 रुपए से लेकर 300 की बोतल यहां मिल जाती है। बिहार से नेपाल में शराब पीने आए लोगों से जब बातचीत की गई तो पता चला कि नेपाल में ऐसे ही भीड़ रहती है। एक युवक बोला, हम तो रोज पीने आते हैं। बॉर्डर पर रोक-टोक या शराबबंदी के कड़े कानून के सवाल पर युवक ने कहा पीने पर कोई रोक नहीं है। एसएसबी के जवान भी मना नहीं करते हैं। उनका कहना है कि पीजिए लेकिन बोतल लेकर भारतीय सीमा में नहीं आइए।

