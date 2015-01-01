पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नीतीश की शराबबंदी पर केंद्र की रिपोर्ट:बिहार के शहरों में 14%, गांव के 15.8% लोग पी रहे शराब; नेशनल फैमिली हेल्थ सर्वे का खुलासा

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
बिहार में शराबबंदी के बाद भी लोग पी रहे शराब।
  • बिहार में 15 प्रतिशत लोग पी रहे शराब, 48 प्रतिशत खा रहे तंबाकू
  • शहरों में 0.5 प्रतिशत तो गांव में 0.4 प्रतिशत महिलाएं पी रही हैं शराब

बिहार में पूर्ण शराबबंदी है, लेकिन जाम लड़ रहे हैं। प्रदेश में आज भी 15 प्रतिशत लोग शराब का सेवन कर रहे हैं, जिसमें ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोग शहर पर भारी पड़ रहे हैं। यह खुलासा नेशनल फेमिली हेल्थ सर्वे 5 (NFHS-5) की रिपोर्ट से हुआ है। देश के 22 प्रदेशों के फेज एक की रिपोर्ट 2019-2020 की है।

नाबालिग भी पी रहे शराब
शराब को लेकर जारी रिपोर्ट में बताया गया है कि गांव में आज भी शहरों की अपेक्षा अधिक शराब का सेवन किया जा रहा है। पूर्ण शराबबंदी वाले प्रदेश में यह चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार शहरों में रहने वाले 15 वर्ष या उससे अधिक आयु वर्ग के 14 प्रतिशत लोग शराब पी रहे हैं, जबकि गांव में 15 वर्ष से ऊपर के शराब पीने वालों की आबादी 15.8 प्रतिशत है। रिपोर्ट में वर्ष 2015-16 यानि NFHS-4 का आंकड़ा नहीं बताया गया है।

0.5 प्रतिशत शहरी महिलाएं पी रहीं शराब
NFHS-5 के आंकड़ों में महिलाओं को भी शराब की शौकीन बताया गया है। शहरों में आज भी 0.5 प्रतिशत महिलाएं शराब पी रही हैं। गांव में 0.4 प्रतिशत महिलाएं शराब पी रही हैं। इसमें भी NFHS-4 का आंकड़ा नहीं दिया गया है। हालांकि शराबबंदी वाले प्रदेश में यह आंकड़ा भी कम नहीं है।

48% पुरुष और 5% महिलाएं खा रहीं तंबाकू
NFHS-5 की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार बिहार की 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र की कुल 5 प्रतिशत महिलाएं विभिन्न प्रकार से तंबाकू का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। इसमें शहर की 3.6 प्रतिशत और गांव की 5.3 प्रतिशत महिलाएं तंबाकू का सेवन करती हैं। पुरुषों की बात करें तो 15 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के लोगों में 48.8 प्रतिशत किसी न किसी तरह से तंबाकू का सेवन करते हैं। शहर में 40.3 प्रतिशत और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 50.7 प्रतिशत लोग तंबाकू का सेवन कर रहे हैं।

