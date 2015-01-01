पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छपरा:तेज रफ़्तार ट्रकों के कहर से सैप जवान समेत 3 की मौत; बोलेरो-बाइक की टक्कर ने भी ली युवक की जान

छपरा33 मिनट पहले
मछली व्यवसायियों की मौत के बाद दुर्घटनास्थल पर परिजन।
  • छपरा में आज दो घटनाओं में तीन की मौत
  • रविवार रात एक सैप जवान को ट्रक ने कुचला था

जिले के अलग अलग हिस्सों में आज तेज रफ़्तार ने कई जानें ले ली। अनियंत्रित ट्रकों ने दो अलग अलग घटनाओं में जहां एक सैप जवान समेत दो मछली व्यवसायियों को रौंद दिया तो वहीं एक बाइक सवार युवक की बोलेरो से टक्कर के बाद मौत हो गई। ट्रक से मछली व्यवसायियों की मौत का मामला सोमवार की शाम का है। घटना छपरा- पटना एनएच 19 पर पावर ग्रिड के पास हुई। घटना के वक़्त एक बाइक पर सवार तीन लोग मछली बेचने के बाद अपने घर जा रहे थे जब पटना से छपरा जा रहे अनियंत्रित ट्रक से उनकी बाइक की आमने-सामने की टक्कर हो गयी। घटना में सुमेरपटटी निवासी 20 वर्षीय भुषण सहनी तथा 10 वर्षीय पंकज सहनी की मौत हो गई जबकि एक अन्य देवी सहनी का इलाज निजी चिकित्सक के यहां कराने के बाद पीएचसी दरियापुर मे चल रहा है। घटना से आक्रोशित स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा करीब आधे घंटे तक सड़क जाम किया गया। फिर पुलिस पहुंची जिसने शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए छपरा भेज दिया।

बोलेरो-बाइक की टक्कर में युवक की मौत

सोमवार रात 8 बजे के करीब बनियापुर थाना क्षेत्र के खाकी मठिया बाजार के नजदीक शिव मंदिर के पास बोलेरो और बाइक की टक्कर में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। घटना के वक़्त चेतन छपरा गांव निवासी 20 वर्षीय जनार्दन राय बाइक से आ रहा था तभी एक बोलेरो गाड़ी ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। स्थानीय लोग जब तक घटना स्थल पर पहुंचते तब तक गाड़ी चालक भागने में सफल रहा।

एकमा में ट्रक ने मुजफ्फरपुर निवासी सैप जवान को रौंदा

एकमा थाना क्षेत्र के छपरा-सीवान एनएच 531 पर माने मठिया गांव के समीप डयूटी के दौरान अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने सैप जवान सुधीर कुमार सिंह को बीते रविवार की रात रौंद दिया, जिसके कारण घटना स्थल पर ही उनकी मौत हो गयी। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर चालक व खलासी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। घटना के वक़्त एकमा थाना में तैनात सैप जवान अपनी टीम के साथ एक अपराधी को पकड़ने जा रहे थे। तभी मुख्य मार्ग पार करने के दौरान यह हादसा हुआ। मृत जवान सुधीर कुमार सिंह मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के सकरा थाना क्षेत्र के मरवन गांव के निवासी थे। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

