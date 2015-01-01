पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब EVM कांड:मधेपुरा की आलमनगर सीट पर पीछे चल रहे राजद प्रत्याशी नवीन निषाद धरने पर बैठे, कहा- पहले से टूटी हुई थी EVM की सील

मधेपुरा31 मिनट पहले
EVM में शिकायत का आरोप लगाकर धरने पर बैठे राजद प्रत्याशी।
  • नरेंद्र नारायण यादव आलमनगर सीट से 2015 में भी जीत दर्ज की थी।
  • पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं राजद प्रत्याशी नवीन निषाद।

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों के दौरान एक बार फिर EVM पर सवाल उठा है। मधेपुरा की आलमनगर विधानसभा सीट पर राजद प्रत्याशी इंजीनियर नवीन निषाद ने EVM की सील पहले से टूटी रहने का आरोप लगाया है। मतगणना के दौरान पीछे चलने पर नवीन निषाद धरना पर बैठ गए हैं। राजद प्रत्याशी मतगणना स्थल पर ही धरना देने लगे हैं।

पहली बार चुनावी मैदान में नवीन निशाद
जदयू के नरेंद्र नारायण यादव आलमनगर सीट से आगे चल रहे हैं। मधेपुरा की इस सीट से नरेंद्र नारायण ही मौजूदा विधायक हैं। 2015 में छठी बार उन्होंने आलमनगर से जीत दर्ज की थी। वहीं, राजद प्रत्याशी नवीन निषाद पहली बार चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। लंब समय से वो राजद से जुड़े रहे हैं। युवा राजद के प्रधान महासचिव भी रह चुके हैं। साथ ही राजद अतिपिछड़ा प्रकोष्ठ के भी प्रदेश महासचिव रहे हैं।

