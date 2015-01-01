पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरा:पत्नी को काटकर मार डाला, मंदिर में हथियार चढ़ाकर बोला- बकरे की बलि दी है

आराएक घंटा पहले
  • तरारी थाना क्षेत्र के हड़रुआ गांव की घटना, धान की फसल काटने के दौरान हुआ विवाद
  • घटना के बाद गांव में सनसनी, पुलिस ने आरोपी को पकड़ा

आरा में एक सनकी किसान ने अपनी ही पत्नी की हंसुआ से गला रेत कर हत्या कर दी। यहीं नहीं वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद किसान मंदिर पहुंचा और हंसुआ को मंदिर में चढ़ाकर बोला, बकरे की बलि दी है। घटना तरारी थाना क्षेत्र के हड़रुआ गांव की है, जहां एक किसान ने अपनी पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। सूचना मिलते पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। पुलिस के अनुसार आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। मामले में आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार मंगलवार को भोला साह और कंचन देवी घर में नाश्ता करने के बाद एक साथ धान की फसल काटने के लिए अपने खेत पर गए थे। कुछ देर तक फसल काटने के बाद दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर विवाद हो गया। इस दौरान भोला साह आपा खो बैठा और उसने धारदार हंसुआ से बेरहमी से पत्नी की गला रेत कर हत्या कर दी।

किसान की हरकत से ग्रामीणों को हुआ शक

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार भोला साह अपनी पत्नी की हत्या करने के बाद गांव के काली मंदिर पहुंचा और हत्या में इस्तेमाल किए गए हंसुआ को काली माता को भेंट चढ़ाया। इसके बाद वह मंदिर से बाहर निकला और वहां बैठे लोगों से कहा कि बकरा का बलि दे दिया है। लोगों को उसकी हरकत पर शक हुआ। ग्रामीणों उसे पकड़ लिया और उसे खेत में लेकर गए। खेत में मृत पड़ी उसकी पत्नी को देख ग्रामीण सकते में पड़ गए। पड़ोसियों के अनुसार हत्यारोपी किसान लगातार अपनी पत्नी से झगड़ता था।

