गया में हादसा:सड़क पर अचानक आ गई भैंस, टकराने से बाइक सवार की मौत

गया5 मिनट पहले
गया में सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मौत के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • मखदुमपुर जा रहा था युवक
  • सिर में चोट आने से हुई तत्काल मौत

गया के खनेटा गांव के पास सड़क पर अचानक भैंस के आ जाने से एक बाइक सवार की मौत हो गई है। युवक गया-पटना मुख्य मार्ग स्थित मखदुमपुर जा रहा था, जहां ये अनहोनी हो गई। मृतक बेलाखंड प्रखडं के बतसपुर निवासी धीरेंद्र यादव (18 साल) थे।

परिजनों ने बताया कि मंगलवार की दोपहर किसी काम से धीरेंद्र गया- पटना मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित मखदुमपुर जा रहा था। रास्ते में खनेटा गांव के पास अचानक से एक भैंस तेजी से दौड़ती हुई आ गई जिसके कारण वह नियंत्रण खो बैठा। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी कि धीरेंद्र तत्काल जख्मी होकर रोड पर अचेत गिर पड़ा। स्थानीय लोग अस्पताल ले जा रहे थे कि रास्ते में ही उसकी मौत हो गई। सिर में गंभीर चोट के कारण काफी खून बह गया, जिसके कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बेलागंज पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मां है जेल में बंद धीरेंद्र की कम उम्र ही शादी हो गयी थी। शादी के बाद उसकी पत्नी ने आत्महत्या कर ली थी। मायके वालों ने धीरेंद्र की मां पर पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया था। इसी केस में उसकी मां जेल में बंद है। धीरेंद्र की चार बहनें हैं।

