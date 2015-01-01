पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Vaishali Drowning Accident Update | Bihar Man Drowned While Swimming In River In Vaishali

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुखद:वैशाली में बाया नदी में नहाने गया था किशोर, गहरे पानी में डूबने से हुई मौत

हाजीपुर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
  • जंदाहा थाने क्षेत्र के सलाह गांव स्थित नदी में नहाने गया था किशोर
  • कुछ दिन पहले अपनी भाभी को लेकर उनके मायके आया था

वैशाली में बाया नदी में डूबने से एक किशोर की मौत हो गई है। घटना जंदाहा थाने क्षेत्र के सलाह गांव की है, जहां बुधवार को बाया नदी में नहाने गया किशोर गहरे पानी में डूब गया। स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा उसे नदी के गहरे पानी से निकाला गया लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो गई थी। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल हाजीपुर भेज दिया।

मृतक की पहचान बिदुपुर थाना के चकौसन मुस्तफापुर निवाससी अंकित कुमार (16 वर्ष) के रूप में हुई है। वह कुछ दिन पहले अपनी भाभी को लेकर सलहा गांव निवासी राम इकबाल पासवान के घर आया हुआ था। यहां उसके भाई की ससुराल है। बुधवार को अन्य लड़कों के साथ घर के पास स्थित नदी में नहाने गया था। नहाने के क्रम में वह गहरे पानी में डूब गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमेनहोल में गिरने से 4 साल की बच्ची की मौत, महानगरपालिका ने ढक्कन हटाया था - मुंबई - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें