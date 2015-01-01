पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपालगंज:बेटी की शादी के लिए अब्बू ने जमीन बेची तो छुरे से मार-मार आंख निकाल दी, इलाज के लिए जाते समय तोड़ा दम

गोपालगंज16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते मृतक के परिजन।
  • जिले के भोरे थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर चकरवा गांव की घटना
  • आरोपी बेटे और बहू की तलाश में छापेमारी कर रही है पुलिस

गोपालगंज में मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। एक युवक ने अपने पिता की निर्मम हत्या केवल इसलिए कर दी, क्योंकि उसकी बहन की शादी के लिए उसके अब्बू ने 3 कट्ठा जमीन बेची थी। घटना जिले के भोरे थाना क्षेत्र के रामपुर चकरवा गांव की है, मंगलवार देर रात करीब दो बजे बौखलाए युवक ने अपने बुजुर्ग पिता की चाकू गोदकर हत्या कर दी। यही नहीं वारदात के दौरान अपने पिता की चाकू से आंखें भी निकाल ली। इसके बाद पति-पत्नी दोनों घर छोड़ कर फरार हो गए।

ग्रामीणों के अनुसार मंगवार रात्रि दो बजे अनवर अंसारी उर्फ बहारन और उनकी पत्नी ने बथान में सोए अपने पिता सोबराती मियां पर लगातार चाकू से वार करने लगा। इसमें उसके पिता की दाहिनी आंख बाहर निकल गई। बुजुर्ग की आवाज सुनकर पत्नी और बेटी बाहर आई तो आरोपी अनवर अंसारी अपनी पत्नी के साथ फरार हो गया।

बुजुर्ग की ऐसी हालत देख उसकी बेटी लैला खातून चिल्लाई तो अगल-बगल के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे। घटना के बाद इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और घायल सोबराती मियां को इलाज के लिए भोरे रेफरल अस्पताल भर्ती कराया, जहां से स्थिति नाजुक देखते हुए भोरे रेफरल अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने घायल को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर कर दिया, पर रास्ते में ही बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ दिया। भोरे थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष सिंह ने परिजनों के बयान पर आरोपी बेटे और बहू की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर छापेमारी तेज कर दी है।

