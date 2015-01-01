पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटना:मनेर में रुई की दुकान में लगी आग, लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख

पटना4 मिनट पहले
  • महादेव स्थान मोड़ के पास बिल्डिंग है बिल्डिंग
  • आग लगने से हुआ है नुकसान

मनेर में रुई की दुकान में आग लगने से लाखों रुपए का सामान जलकर राख हो गया है। घटना महावीर स्थान मोड़ के पास की है, जहां एक बिल्डिंग में सोमवार को आग लग गई। आग लगने का कारण अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। खबर अपडेट हो रही है।

