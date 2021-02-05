पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Matric Exam News Update; 16.84 Lakh Students Will Appear From 17th To 24th February 2021

मैट्रिक परीक्षा कल सुबह 9:30 बजे से:दो पालियों में होगी परीक्षा, 10 सेट में हर पाली के अलग-अलग रहेंगे प्रश्न, वायरल कराने वालों से रहें सतर्क

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • गेट पर ही होगी पूरी चेकिंग, हर केंद्र पर 3 लेवल के मजिस्ट्रेट रहेंगे तैनात
  • एडमिट कार्ड, कलम-पेन्सिल, इंस्ट्रूमेंट बॉक्स के अलावा कुछ भी न ले जाएं

बिहार बोर्ड की मैट्रिक परीक्षा कल सुबह 9 : 30 बजे से शुरू हो रही है। मंगलवार को इसकी पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। पहले दिन विज्ञान विषय की परीक्षा है। परीक्षा दो पालियों में होगी। हर पाली के प्रश्न 10 सेट में होंगे। पहली पाली के प्रश्नों से दूसरी पाली के प्रश्न बिल्कुल अलग होंगे। ऐसे में परीक्षार्थी वायरल कराने वालों से सावधान रहें। परीक्षा केंद्र पर कदाचार रोकने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से सख्त इंतजाम किए गए हैं। हर केंद्र पर इस बार जोनल, सब जोनल और सुपर जोनल स्तर पर मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात रहेंगे। परीक्षा केंद्र के 200 मीटर की दूरी में भीड़ लगाना प्रतिबंधित होगा। प्रत्येक 500 विद्यार्थियों पर वीडियोग्राफी की व्यवस्था की गई है। हर केंद्र पर CCTV से निगरानी होगी। बिहार के 1525 केंद्रों पर हो रही इस महापरीक्षा में 16,84,466 विद्यार्थी शामिल हो रहे हैं।

केंद्रों पर एक दिन पहले ही हुआ सैनिटाइजेशन
कोरोना काल में हो रही इस महापरीक्षा की तैयारी के दौरान मंगलवार को परीक्षा केंद्रों पर सैनिटाइजेशन किया गया। परीक्षार्थियों को मास्क पहनकर ही परीक्षा केंद्र पर आना है। परीक्षा केंद्रों पर भी मास्क और सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करनी है। कोरोना काल में हो रही परीक्षा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पूरा ध्यान रखना है। परीक्षा केंद्र के 200 मीटर के दायरे में भीड़ नहीं लगानी है।

परीक्षा शुरू होने के 10 मिनट पहले ही मिलेगी इंट्री
प्रथम पाली के परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा शुरू होने के समय (सुबह 9:30 बजे) से 10 मिनट पूर्व यानी सुबह 9:20 बजे तक परीक्षा भवन में प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। इसी प्रकार, द्वितीय पाली के परीक्षार्थियों को द्वितीय पाली की परीक्षा प्रारम्भ होने के समय (दोपहर 1:45 बजे) से 10 मिनट पूर्व तथा दोपहर 1:35 बजे तक ही परीक्षा भवन में प्रवेश की अनुमति दी जाएगी। दोनों पालियों के लिए निर्धारित समय के बाद विलम्ब से आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा भवन में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

जूता-मोजा पहन कर जाएं, लेकिन मोबाइल साथ न ले जाएं
इंटर की तरह मैट्रिक परीक्षा में भी परीक्षार्थी जूता-मोजा पहनकर जा सकेंगे। इस संबंध में बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति के अध्यक्ष आनंद किशोर ने आदेश जारी कर दिया है। परीक्षा केन्द्र पर कैलकुलेटर, मोबाइल फोन, ब्लूटूथ, ईयरफोन या अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट्स ले जाना और उसका प्रयोग करना वर्जित होगा।

पहचानपत्र की अटेस्टेड कॉपी रख लें साथ
परीक्षार्थियों को फोटोयुक्त पहचान पत्र की अटेस्टेड कॉपी साथ रख लेनी होगी। यह एडमिट कार्ड से लेकर हर तरह की त्रुटियों में काम आएगा। मैट्रिक के ऐसे परीक्षार्थी, जिनके एडमिट कार्ड में फोटो त्रुटिपूर्ण है, वे भी परीक्षा दे सकेंगे। इसके लिए बोर्ड ने व्यवस्था बनाई है। परीक्षा में सम्मिलित होने से पहले ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों का भौतिक सत्यापन किया जाएगा। इसके लिए परीक्षार्थी को कुछ प्रमाण पत्रों की छायाप्रति रखनी होगी, जो किसी राजपत्रित पदाधिकारी से प्रमाणित हों। इन प्रमाण पत्रों को परीक्षार्थी को सेल्फ अटेस्टेड भी करना होगा।

पटना में 74 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर तैनात रहेंगे मजिस्ट्रेट

मैट्रिक वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 के लिए पटना जिले में कुल 74 परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाए गए हैं, जिनमें कुल 73,030 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इसमें 38,145 छात्राएं और 34,885 छात्र शामिल हैं। पटना जिले में प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा में कुल 37,335 विद्यार्थी (19,396 छात्राएं और 17,939 छात्र) जबकि द्वितीय पाली की परीक्षा में कुल 35,695 विद्यार्थी (18,749 छात्राएं और 16,946 छात्र) शामिल होंगे। हर परीक्षा केंद्र पर तीन लेवल के मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात रहेंगे। पटना में 4 मॉडल परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, जिनमें सिर्फ छात्राएं ही परीक्षा देंगी। केंद्र पर तैनात सभी कर्मी भी महिलाएं ही होंगी। ऐसी व्यवस्था हर जिले में बनाई गई है।

