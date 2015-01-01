पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:मुजफ्फरपुर में ड्यूक हॉस्टल के एक छात्र को गोलियों से भूना, मौके पर हुई मौत

मुजफ्फरपुर15 मिनट पहले
मुजफ्फरपुर में जमीनी विवाद में दनादन गोलियां चलीं। एक छात्र की घटनास्थल पर मौत हो गई।
  • आपसी रंजिश में हुई है हत्या, एमएससी का छात्र था राजवर्धन
  • कुछ दिन पहले कटरा धनौर में मिली थी डेड बॉडी

मुजफ्फरपुर में आपसी रंजिश में मंगलवार को एल एस कॉलेज के एक छात्र की गोली मार कर हत्या की सूचना है। घटना विश्वविद्यालय थाना क्षेत्र की है, जहां ड्यूक हॉस्टल के राजवर्धन पर 8 गोलियां चलीं। मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

राजवर्धन एल एल कॉलेज में एम एस सी का छात्र था और ड्यूक हॉस्टल का जीएस भी था। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि हत्या का कारण आपसी रंजिश है। कुछ दिन पहले कटरा धनौर के एक होटल में एक शव मिला था। इसी के प्रतिशोध में विपक्षी गुट ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया है।

