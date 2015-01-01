पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar Naugachhia Boat Accident Update; Two More Bodies Found By SDRF And (NDRF) National Disaster Response Force

नवगछिया नाव हादसा:एसडीआरएफ और एनडीआरएफ की संयुक्त टीम ने दो दिन बाद खोज निकाले दो और शव

भागलपुरएक घंटा पहले
तिनटंगा दियारा में घटनास्थल पर लगी लोगों की भीड़।
  • दोनों शव मां-बेटे के, अभी भी तीन महिलाओं का नहीं चला पता
  • गुरुवार को तिनटंगा दियारा में 150 लोगों से भरी नाव पलट गई थी

भागलपुर में नवगछिया के गोपालपुर थाना अंतर्गत करारी तिनटंगा दियारा में गुरुवार को हुई नाव दुर्घटना में लापता लोगों में दो और लाशें बरामद कर ली गई हैं। ये लाशें मां-बेटे की हैं। एसडीआरएफ और एनडीआरएफ की संयुक्त टीम के अथक प्रयास से पप्पू यादव की 30 वर्षीय पत्नी सीता देवी और उसके दस वर्षीय पुत्र रणबीर यादव के शव को बरामद कर लिया गया है।

स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा शिनाख्त करने के बाद पुलिस ने शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया है। शेष लापता लोगों की बरामदगी के लिए एसडीआरएफ और एनडीआरएफ की टीम लगातार खोजबीन कर रही है। इस संबंध में अंचल अधिकारी ने बताया कि शेष लापता लोगों की बरामदगी के लिए प्रयास जारी है।

ग्रामीणों की मानें तो अभी भी एक युवती समेत तीन महिलाओं की लाशें बरामद नहीं हो पाई हैं। इनमें स्व. अजब लाल मंडल की 18 वर्षीय पुत्री कौशल्या कुमारी, रंजीत दास की 40 वर्षीय पत्नी बिंदु देवी और लालो मंडल की 23 वर्षीय पत्नी गीता देवी शामिल हैं।

दो दिन पहले तिनटंगा दियारा में 150 लोगों से भरी नाव पलट गई थी। इनमें से करीब 100 खुद ही तैरकर निकले, जबकि 19 लोग गोताखोरों की मदद से जिंदा निकाले गए। ग्रामीणों के अनुसार नाव में सवार लोगों में सबसे ज्यादा संख्या महिलाओं और बच्चों की थी।

