नक्सली अदालत के फैसले पर हत्या करने वाला गिरफ्तार:नक्सल नेता की नतिनी से अवैध संबंध रखने वाले दोषी को मारा था, 6 साल बाद पकड़ाया

छपरा
पानापुर थाना क्षेत्र के चौसा गांव में हुई थी हत्या।
पानापुर थाना क्षेत्र के चौसा गांव में हुई थी हत्या।
  • 31 जनवरी 2014 को जनअदालत में धर्मेंद्र कुमार राम सुनाई गई थी सजा
  • मृतक नक्सली के पिता ने 31 व्यक्तियों को नामजद आरोपी बनाया था

छपरा जिले के पानापुर थाना क्षेत्र के चौसा में 6 साल पहले हुए नक्सली धर्मेंद्र कुमार राम हत्याकांड मामले में मुख्य आरोपी को पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी राज किशोर साह को जेल भेज दिया गया है। बिजौल गांव के नक्सली साह को SI प्रमोद कुमार ने गिरफ्तार किया है।

क्या था मामला
साल 2014 में मकेर थाना क्षेत्र के नक्सली धर्मेंद्र कुमार राम की हत्या चौसा में हुई थी। मधवल गांव के धर्मेंद्र कुमार को ईंख के खेत में गोली मार दी गई थी। मृतक के पिता के मुताबिक उसके बेटे का नक्सली नेता की नतिनी से अवैध संबंध हो गया था, जो नक्सली संगठन के नियम के खिलाफ है। इस मामले को लेकर 31 जनवरी 2014 को नक्सलियों की बैठक हुई थी, जिसमें धर्मेंद्र कुमार राम को मौत की सजा सुनाई गई थी।

कई आरोपियों की पहले हो चुकी है गिरफ्तारी
नक्सली हत्याकांड में मृतक नक्सली के पिता ने 31 व्यक्तियों को नामजद और 50-60 अज्ञात को आरोपी बनाया गया था। इस मामले में कई नामजद अभियुक्तों को पुलिस गिरफ्तार कर पहले भी जेल भेज चुकी है। मुख्य आरोपी राज किशोर साह की गिरफ्तारी 6 साल बाद हुई। नक्सली के पिता लाल बहादुर राम ने पुलिस को दिए आवेदन में कहा था कि मेरा बेटा बंगलौर कमाने गया था, बाद में पता चला कि वह नक्सली संगठन से जुड़ गया है।

