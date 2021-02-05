पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

5 दिन में 61 मुन्नाभाई पकड़ाए:इंटर एग्जाम में हर दिन हुई नकल, अब तक 618 पकड़े गए; शुक्रवार को 9 मुन्नाभाई भी आए सामने, 4 पटना में

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरे की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे 61 मुन्नाभाई पांच दिनों में धराए हैं
  • शुक्रवार को दोनों पालियों में 57 नकलची, 9 मुन्नाभाई पकड़ाए

5 दिन की इंटर परीक्षा में अब तक 61 'मुन्नाभाई' दबोचे गए हैं। हर दिन नकल हुई है और हर दिन नकलचियों ने सेंधमारी की है। अब तक पांच दिनों में बिहार में 618 नकलची पकड़े गए हें जबकि 61 ऐसे मुन्नाभाई धराए हैं जो दूसरे परीक्षार्थी की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे थे। शुक्रवार को दोनों पालियों में 57 नकलची पकड़े गए जबकि 9 मुन्ना भाइयों को भी दबोचा गया है।

इंटर परीक्षा में हर दिन हुई नकल

इंटर परीक्षा में किसी भी दिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ जब नकल न हुई हो। पहले दिन 1 फरवरी को 163 नकलची पकड़े गए थे और 2 'मुन्नाभाई' धराए थे। इसी तरह से 2 फरवरी को 168 नकलची और 9 'मुन्नाभाई' धराए हैं। 3 फरवरी को 130 नकलची और 29 'मुन्नाभाई' पकड़े गए थे। वहीं 4 फरवरी को 100 नकलची और 12 'मुन्नाभाई' पकडे़ गए। पांचवे दिन 57 नकलची और 9 'मुन्नाभाई' भी पकड़े गए हैं।

शुक्रवार को 57 नकलची और 9 मुन्राभाई धराए

शुक्रवार को 18 जिलों में 57 नकलची और 9 'मुन्नाभाई' भी पकड़े गए हैं। बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक पटना में 4 'मुन्राभाई' पकड़े गए हैं। वहीं भागलपुर में दो और सुपौल, नवादा और जहानाबाद में एक-एक मुन्नाभाई पकड़े गए हैं जो दूसरे छात्रों की जगह परीक्षा दे रहे थे।

नवादा में सबसे अधिक पकड़े गए 9 नकलची

  • पटना - 1
  • नालंदा - 7
  • भोजपुर - 4
  • रोहतास - 4
  • गया - 1
  • जहानाबाद - 2
  • नवादा - 9
  • औरंगाबाद - 1
  • अरवल - 1
  • सीतामढ़ी - 2
  • सारण - 8
  • सिवान - 5
  • मधुबनी - 1
  • समस्तीपुर - 1
  • सहरसा - 1
  • भागलपुर - 1
  • जमुई - 6
  • खगड़िया - 2
ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमार्केट कैप पहुंचा 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए, शेयरों में 58% का मिलेगा अभी भी फायदा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें