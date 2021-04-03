पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar News; CM Nitish Government To Launch Mohalla Clinic In Patna Nagar Nigam Area First

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पटना में भी मोहल्ला क्लिनिक:केजरीवाल पैटर्न पर नीतीश सरकार, मॉडल के रूप में पटना नगर निगम करेगा मुहल्ला क्लिनिक की शुरुआत

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार की मुहल्ला क्लिनिक योजना पूरे देश के लिए एक मॉडल है। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
दिल्ली की केजरीवाल सरकार की मुहल्ला क्लिनिक योजना पूरे देश के लिए एक मॉडल है। - फाइल फोटो
  • सशक्त स्थाई समिति की 48वीं बैठक में रखा जाएगा प्रस्ताव
  • सचिव ने मुहल्ला क्लिनिक के संबंध में मांगी है जानकारी

केजरीवाल पैटर्न पर नीतीश सरकार भी मुहल्ला क्लिनिक शुरू करने की तैयारी कर रही है। मॉडल के रूप में पटना नगर निगम इसे राजधानी से शुरु करेगा। 10 फरवरी को होने वाली नगर निगम की 48वीं सशक्त स्थाई समिति की बैठक में इसका प्रस्ताव रखा जाएगा। इसके लिए नगर निगम की योजना शाखा को निर्देशित किया गया है। प्रस्ताव पर सहमति बनी तो पटना में भी दिल्ली की तर्ज पर हर मुहल्ला में जल्द ही क्लिनिक होगा।

सचिव ने बनाई है योजना

पटना नगर निगम के नगर सचिव ने महापौर को भेजे गए पत्र में कहा है कि सशक्त स्थाई समिति की 48वीं साधारण बैठक 10 फरवरी बुधवार को होगी। शाम 4 बजे होने वाली बैठक में कई अहम प्रस्तावों पर मंथन किया जाएगा। बैठक को लेकर निगम की सभी शाखाओं से जानकारी मांगी गई है। इसी क्रम में योजना शाखा से भी पटना में मुहल्ला क्लिनिक खोलने के संबंध में जानकारी मांगी गई है।

दिल्ली के जैसी स्वास्थ्य सेवा उपलब्ध कराने का उद्देश्य

दिल्ली का मुहल्ला क्लिनिक पूरे देश के लिए मॉडल है। गरीबों के लिए मुहल्ला स्तर पर स्वास्थ्य सेवा उपलब्ध कराने में यह हर प्रदेश के लिए आदर्श है। बिहार में भी मुहल्ला क्लिनिक को लेकर केजरीवाल मॉडल अपनाया जा रहा है। इसका उद्देश्य है कि हर मुहल्ला में गरीबों को इलाज मिल सके। इससे गरीबों की पहुंच में डॉक्टर होगा और मेडिकल स्टोर से परामर्श लेकर दवा खाने का चलन बंद होगा। इससे मुहल्ला में लोगों को बड़ी राहत होगी।

दिल्ली मॉडल के 5 फायदे

  1. मुहल्ला क्लिनिक के दिल्ली मॉडल का उद्देश्य लोगों को मुफ्त में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं मुहैया कराने का है। इससे लोगों को दवाइयों के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा।
  2. मुहल्ला क्लिनिक को प्राइमरी हेल्थ सेंटर कहा जा सकता है। यहां पर लोगों को सर्दी-बुखार और अन्य प्रारंभिक बीमारियों का इलाज हो सकेगा। इससे सरकारी अस्पतालों में छोटी समस्या के लिए लगने वाली मरीजों की भीड़ कम होगी।
  3. मोहल्ले के लोगों को दवाइयों को लेकर बहुत अधिक परेशानी उठानी पड़ती थी, उन्हीं स्थानों पर मुहल्ला क्लीनिक होने से समस्या का समाधान हो जाएगा।
  4. मुहल्ला क्लिनिक लोगों के मोहल्ले में ही एक छोटे से क्लीनिक के रूप में खोले जाते हैं, जिनमें बीमार और गरीब लोगों का फ्री में इलाज किया जाता है। उन्हें बहुत ही कम पैसे में उच्च स्तरीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य सुविधा प्रदान की जाती है | इस क्लीनिक में निदान, दवाइयां और मुफ्त टेस्ट की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाती है |
  5. मुहल्ला क्लिनिक में किसी बड़े भवन की जरुरत नहीं होती है। यहां सिर्फ OPD की व्यवस्था होती है। इससे यह छोटे से कमरे में ही खोला जा सकता है। पटना में हर मोहल्ले में नगर निगम के पास ऐसी जगह है, जहां आसानी से इसका शुभारंभ किया जा सकता है।

पटना में स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खोजना मुश्किल

पटना में स्वास्थ्य सेवा का बुरा हाल है। मेडिकल कॉलेज और सुपर स्पेशियलिटी अस्पतालों में मरीजों की भीड़ के कारण सर्दी बुखार और अन्य छोटी बीमारियों के लिए लोगों को लंबी लाइन लगानी पड़ती है। शहरी स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों की संख्या तो काफी कम है और कई मुहल्ला तो काफी दूर है। मोहल्ले में भी कोई बीमारी होती है तो लोगों को गार्डिनर रोड, PMCH, NMCH और अन्य सुपर स्पेशियलिटी हॉस्पिटल में जाना पड़ता है। ऐसे में अगर मुहल्ला क्लिनिक होता तो लोगों को इस तरह की परेशानी नहीं होती।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें