  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar News; Dates Of 7 Special Intercity Express Trains To Saharsa Bhabhua Jainagar Extended

रेलवे ने बिहार को दी बड़ी सहूलियत:सहरसा-भभुआ रोड-जयनगर समेत 7 इंटरसिटी स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलती रहेंगी, दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद का समय बदला

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे की तरफ से शनिवार की शाम जारी कर दिया गया नोटिफिकेशन
  • हफ्ते में तीन दिन चलने वाली दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद स्पेशल के समय में हुआ बदलाव

बिहार के अंदर ट्रेनों से सफर करने वाले पैसेंजर्स को रेलवे ने बड़ी सहूलियत दी है। 31 जनवरी तक चलाई जाने वाली सात स्पेशल इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के परिचालन की अवधि को अगले आदेश तक बढ़ा दिया गया है। इस बारे में शनिवार की शाम ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे की तरफ से एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया गया है। सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार के अनुसार जिन सात स्पेशल इंटरसिटी स्पेशल के फेरों को आगे बढ़ाया गया है, उनमें सहरसा जाने वाली राज्यरानी, भभुआ रोड, जयनगर, बांका और मनिहारी इंटरसिटी शामिल हैं।

ये हैं सभी सात इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल ट्रेनें

  • 02567/02568 सहरसा-पटना-सहरसा स्पेशल - यह ट्रेन 12567/12568 सहरसा-पटना- सहरसा राज्यरानी एक्सप्रेस के समय-सारणी, कोचों के संयोजन एवं परिचालन दिन के अनुसार परिचालित की जा रही है। अप एवं डाउन दिशा में प्रतिदिन चलने वाली इस स्पेशल ट्रेन का सिमरी बख्तियारपुर, मानसी, खगड़िया, बेगूसराय, मोकामा, बख्तियारपुर स्टेशनों पर ठहराव दिया गया है।
  • 03243/03244 पटना-भभुआ रोड-पटना स्पेशल (वाया गया) - यह ट्रेन 13243/13244 पटना-भभुआ रोड-पटना इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के समय-सारणी, कोचों के संयोजन एवं परिचालन दिन के अनुसार परिचालित की जा रही है। अप एवं डाउन दिशा में प्रतिदिन चलने वाली इस स्पेशल ट्रेन का पुनपुन, पोठही, नदवां, तरेगना, नदौल, जहानाबाद, टेहटा, मकदूमपुर गया, बेला, गया, काष्ठा, परैया, गुरारू, इस्माइलपुर, रफीगंज, जाखिम, फेसर, अनुग्रह नारायण रोड, सोननगर, डेहरी ऑन सोन, सासाराम, कुदरा स्टेशनों पर ठहराव दिया गया है।
  • 03226/03225 राजेन्द्रनगर-जयनगर-राजेन्द्रनर स्पेशल - यह ट्रेन 13226/13225 राजेन्द्रनगर- जयनगर-राजेन्द्रनगर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के समय-सारणी, कोचों के संयोजन एवं परिचालन दिन के अनुसार परिचालित की जा रही है। इसका परिचालन रविवार को छोड़कर शेष सभी दिन किया जा रहा है तथा इसका ठहराव पटना साहिब, फतुहा, बख्तियारपुर, बाढ़, मोकामा, बरौनी, बछवारा, दलसिंहसराय, समस्तीपुर, लहेरियासराय, दरभंगा, सकरी, मधुबनी, राजनगर स्टेशनों पर दिया गया है।
  • 03228/03227 राजेन्द्रनगर-सहरसा-राजेन्द्रनगर स्पेशल - यह ट्रेन 23226/23225 राजेन्द्रनगर- सहरसा-राजेन्द्रनगर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस के समय-सारणी, कोचों के संयोजन एवं परिचालन दिन के अनुसार परिचालित की जा रही है। इसका परिचालन रविवार को छोड़कर शेष सभी दिन किया जा रहा है तथा इसका ठहराव पटना साहिब, फतुहा, बख्तियारपुर, बाढ़, मोकामा, बरौनी, बेगुसराय, साहिबपुर कमाल, खगड़िया, मानसी, बदलाघाट, धमाराघाट, कोपरिया, सिमरी बख्तियारपुर, सोनबरसा कचहरी स्टेशनों पर दिया गया है।
  • 03235/03236 दानापुर-साहिबगंज-दानापुर इंटरसिटी स्पेशल - यह स्पेशल ट्रेन 31 जनवरी, 2021 तक नियमित गाड़ी संख्या 13235/13236 की समय-सारणी एवं ठहराव के अनुसार रविवार को छोड़कर शेष सभी दिनों को चलेगी। इसका परिचालन रविवार को छोड़कर शेष सभी दिन किया जा रहा है तथा इसका परिचालन वाया किउल, मोकामा किया जा रहा है।
  • 05283/05284 जयनगर-मनिहारी-जयनगर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल: जयनगर और मनिहारी के बीच प्रतिदिन चलायी जाने वाली यह स्पेशल ट्रेन नियमित गाड़ी संख्या 15283/15284 के समय एवं ठहराव के अनुसार 31 जनवरी तक चलेगी। प्रतिदिन चलने वाली इस ट्रेन का परिचालन वाया मुरलीगंज, सहरसा, मानसी, समस्तीपुर, दरभंगा किया जा रहा है।
  • 03241/03242 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-बांका-राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल: यह स्पेशल नियमित गाड़ी संख्या 13241/13242 के समय एवं ठहराव के अनुसार चलेगी। 03242 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-बांका का परिचालन सोमवार, मंगलवार एवं बुधवार को जबकि 03241 बांका राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल स्पेशल का परिचालन 31 जनवरी तक प्रतयेक मंगलवार, बुधवार एवं गुरूवार को किया जा रहा है। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन वाया जमालपुर, किउल होकर किया जा रहा है।

दरभंगा-अहमदाबाद का बदला समय

09165/09166 अहमदाबाद- दरभंगा त्रैसाप्ताहिक स्पेशल ट्रेन समय में बदलाव कर दिया गया है। यह गाड़ी दरभंगा से यह ट्रेन अब 31 जनवरी से प्रत्येक सोमवार, बुधवार एवं शनिवार को अगली सूचना तक चलायी जायेगी। यहां से अब यह ट्रेन सुबह के 4:37 बजे रवाना होगी। जबकि, अहमदाबाद से इसके दिनों में बदलाव 27 जनवरी से कर दिया गया है। वहां से बुधवार, शुक्रवार एवं रविवार को अब चलेगी। वहां से रात के 11 बजे यह ट्रेन रवाना होगी।

