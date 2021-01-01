पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar News; Fear Of Corona Rises As BSEB Inter Students Will Be Body Searched In Exam

CCTV-जैमर लगाया, फिर भी छूकर देखना जरूरी:इंटर परीक्षा में कदाचार रोकने के लिए छूकर जांचने से बढ़ न जाए कोरोना, डॉक्टर भी डर रहे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना काल में एक ओर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर जोर, तो बिहार बोर्ड ने स्टूडेंट्स की तलाशी की कड़ी व्यवस्था बनाई।
कोरोना काल में एक ओर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग पर जोर, तो बिहार बोर्ड ने स्टूडेंट्स की तलाशी की कड़ी व्यवस्था बनाई। - फाइल फोटो
  • 1 फरवरी से 38 जिले के 1473 केंद्रों पर 13,50,233 परीक्षार्थी इंटर परीक्षा देंगे
  • कोरोना काल में हो रही परीक्षा में पहली बार छूकर जांच करने का निर्देश

इंटर परीक्षा में कदाचार रोकने के लिए ऐसी गलन में भी परीक्षार्थियों को जूता-मोजा पहनकर आने से मना किया गया। बिहार बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्रों पर CCTV-जैमर भी लगवा रहा। इसके बावजूद सेंटरों पर इंट्री के समय हर परीक्षार्थी के शरीर को छूकर जांचने का निर्देश पुलिस को भी है और वीक्षकों को भी। मतलब, किसी एक परीक्षार्थी को कोरोना हो, तो जांचने वाले भी संक्रमित होंगे और संक्रमित के बाद जिसे छुएंगे, वैसे हरेक परीक्षार्थी को डर होगा। डॉक्टर भी इससे डर रहे हैं। बिहार में ऐसी पहली परीक्षा होने वाली है, जिसमें परीक्षार्थियों की जांच छूकर भी होगी। 1 फरवरी से 38 जिले के 1473 केंद्रों पर 13,50,233 परीक्षार्थी इंटर परीक्षा देंगे।

कोरोना काल में तलाशी का कड़ा निर्देश

कोरोना काल में जहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की बात की जा रही है, वहां बिहार बोर्ड ने तलाशी की कड़ी व्यवस्था बनाई है। निर्देश दिया गया है कि परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रवेश करते समय गेट पर तलाशी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। इसके लिए परीक्षा केंद्र पर दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस बल को प्रतिनियुक्त किया जाएगा। हर परीक्षार्थी को चेक करना है जिससे गेट अंदर कोई नकल की सामग्री नहीं जाए। इसमें मोबाइल और अन्य इलेक्ट्रानिक्स डिवाइस के साथ चीट-पुर्जा है। इसके लिए केंद्र के अधीक्षक और दंडाधिकारी को सुनिश्चित कराना होगा कि कोई भी गेट के अंदर परीक्षा से संबंधित कागजात के अलावा कुछ भी नहीं ले जाएगा।

अंदर आए परीक्षार्थियों को वीक्षक भी छूकर जांचेंगे

बोर्ड ने नकल रोकने के लिए हर 25 परीक्षार्थी पर एक वीक्षक को लगाया है। एक कक्ष में कम से कम दो वीक्षक की तैनाती की जाएगी। यह भी आदेश दिया गया है कि सभी वीक्षक प्रत्येक दिन प्रत्येक पाली की परीक्षा शुरु होने के पूर्व इस आशय का घोषणा-पत्र देंगे कि उनके प्रभार के अन्तर्गत 25 परीक्षार्थियों की जांच उनके द्वारा की गई।परीक्षार्थियों के पास से कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं पाई गई है।

कोविड काल में एक दूसरे को टच करने का यह है नियम

कोरोना काल में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को बचाव का बड़ा हथियार माना गया। इसे कोरोना गाइडलाइन में शामिल किया गया। डॉक्टरों ने भी मरीजों को छूना बंद कर दिया। अगर छूना भी पड़ा तो पूरी सावधानी से पहले खुद को सैनिटाइज किया फिर ग्लब्स पहनकर टच किया। यहां तक की पेपर तक को भी टच करने के पहले सैनिटाइजेशन की व्यवस्था की गई थी। सोशल डिस्टेंस के पीछे सरकार का यही तर्क था कि एक से दूसरे व्यक्ति तक कोरोना संक्रमण न पहुंचे। इस फंडे पर ही सरकार और स्वास्थ्य विभाग की व्यवस्था चल रही है।

डॉक्टर तलाशी की व्यवस्था से बता रहे खतरा

डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि नकल को लेकर तलाशी की जो व्यवस्था बनाई है, वह कोरोना काल में खतरनाक है। एक साथ अधिक संख्या में बच्चों को टच करना और इसमें कोविड गाइडलाइन का पालन नहीं करना खतरनाक है। नालंदा मेडिकल कॉलेज NMCH के कोविड नोडल डॉ अजय कुमार सिन्हा का कहना है कि तलाशी की यह व्यवस्था खतरनाक है। इससे संक्रमण के खतरे से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। व्यवस्था ऐसी होनी चाहिए कि चेकिंग करने वाले को हर परीक्षार्थी को चेक करने से पहले खुद को सेनिटाइज करना चाहिए। या फिर प्लास्टिक का ऐसा सिस्टम बनाया जाए जिसमें परीक्षार्थी को अंदर कर बाहर से टच करके जांच किया जाए। अगर ऐसी व्यवस्था नहीं की जा रही है तो भीड़ में किसी भी परीक्षार्थी को बिना लक्षण वाला संक्रमण होगा तो यह भारी पड़ सकता है। PMCH के कोरोना नोडल डॉ अरुण अजय का कहना है कि कोरोना के खतरे को लेकर एक दूसरे का संपर्क नहीं होना चाहिए, अगर ऐसा हो रहा है तो फिर सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन कहां हुआ। गाइडलाइन का नियम तो यही है कि चेकिंग में एक से दूसरे को छूने के बीच हाथ को अच्छा से सैनिटाइज किया जाए।

जिम्मेदार नहीं दिए ध्यान तो आप हो जाएं सावधान

अगर जिम्मेदार परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कोरोना के खतरे को लेकर एक से दूसरे छात्र को छूने से पहले हाथ को सैनिटाइज नहीं कर रहा है तो परीक्षार्थियों को खुद गंभीर होना होगा। डॉक्टरों कुछ उपाय सुझाए हैं जिससे छात्र कोरोना के खतरे से बच सकें।

याद रखिए संक्रमण से बचने के यह नियम

  1. परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश करने और निकलने तक मास्क नहीं उतारें।
  2. अगर मास्क उतारना भी है तो पहले हाथ को अच्छी तरह से सैनिटाइज कर लें।
  3. हर दिन कपड़ा बदलें, परीक्षा से घर पहुंचने पर पहले कपड़ा डिटर्जेंट में डाल दें।
  4. मास्क लगातार पहनने से गीला हो जाए तो हाथ अच्छा से सैनिटाइज कर बदलें।
  5. अगर डिस्पोजेबल मास्क है तो उसे भी सुरक्षित नष्ट करें, खुली जगह पर न फेंके।
  6. परीक्षा केंद्र से घर निकलने के बाद भी हाथ को सैनिटाइज करें।
  7. परीक्षा कक्ष में ले गए पेन और अन्य सामाग्री को सैनिटाइज करें।
  8. अगर संभव हो तो परीक्षा कक्ष में ग्लब्स का इस्तेमाल करें।
  9. कोशिश करें कि वीक्षक या अन्य छात्र के क्लोज कांटेक्ट में न आएं।
  10. अपना पेन या पैंसिल वीक्षक को न दें या वीक्षक के पेन का इस्तेमाल न करें।

काेरोना का संक्रमण रोकने के लिए गृह विभाग का निर्देश

कोरोना का खतरा देखते हुए अपर मुख्य सचिव आमिर सुबहानी ने 29 जनवरी को आदेश जारी किया है। इसमें कोरोना का खतरा बताते हुए कहा गया है कि राज्य सरकार के सभी विभागों एवं क्षेत्रीय प्रशासन के सभी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया जाता है कि गृह मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार के आदेश का कड़ाई से अनुपालन हो।

