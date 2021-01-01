पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव में इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर को पद्मश्री:92 साल के दिलीप सिंह विदेश की चकाचौंध छोड़ बिहार आए, आज भी गांव में मरीज देखते हैं

पटना12 मिनट पहले
नीचे कुर्सी पर बैठे डॉ. दिलीप कुमार सिंह। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बिहार के सुदूर गांव में रहते हैं, दवा नहीं लिखते, पुड़िया में देते हैं

सरकार ने इस बार मेडिसिन के एक ऐसे डॉक्टर को पद्म श्री पुरस्कार के लिए चुना है जो बहुत चर्चित नाम नहीं है। बिहार के भागलपुर जिले के पीरपैंती प्रखंड के चर्चित चिकित्सक डॉ. दिलीप कुमार सिंह को पद्म पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा हुई है। डॉ. दिलीप 92 साल के हैं और अभी भी मरीजों का इलाज हर दिन करते हैं। इनकी खासियत यह कि दवा लिखते नहीं बल्कि पुड़िया में देते हैं। इनके पिता डॉ. यमुना प्रसाद सिंह थे। विदेशों की चकाचौंध वाली दुनिया छोड़ वे पीरपैंती के गांव शेरमारी में ही रह रहे हैं। दिलीप की शुरुआती पढ़ाई पीरपैंती से ही हुई। हाई स्कूल की पढ़ाई भागलपुर से की। चार भाइयों पांच बहनों में ये सबसे बड़े हैं। टीएनबी कॉलेज में ललित नारायण मिश्रा के खिलाफ छात्र यूनियन का चुनाव लड़ा था।

1952 में अमेरिका जाने के लिए हुआ था चयन

डॉ. दिलीप के पिता यमुना प्रसाद सिंह ने पीरपैंती हाट में आम लोगों पर अंग्रेजों द्वारा गोली चलाए जाने पर सरकारी डॉक्टर की सेवा से त्यागपत्र दे दिया था और निजी प्रैक्टिस करने लगे थे। दिलीप टीएनबी कॉलेज से पढ़ाई करने के बाद पीएमसीएच में पढ़ने आए इसके बाद डीएमसीएच पढ़ाई के लिए गए। दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज में यूनियन सेक्रेट्री बने। पीएमसीएच से एमबीबीएस की डिग्री मिली। साल 1952 में डॉ. दिलीप का चयन अमेरिका जाने के लिए हुआ। लेकिन पिता की बीमारी की वजह से वे नहीं गए। 13 अक्टूबर 1953 में पिता का निधन हो गया। पिता के जीवित रहते समय ही वे मरीजों को देखने सुदूर गांवों में जाने लगे थे। 1953 में भागलपुर जिले के कई प्रखंडों में कोलरा फैला जिसके इलाज में ये काफी एक्टिव रहे।

कोलकाता में जब अंग्रेज ने दिया था धक्का

उनके बारे में एक कहानी प्रचलित है। एक बार दिलीप कोलकाता घूमने पहुंचे तो चौरंगी से गुजरते समय उनकी नजर पैन अमेरिका के कार्यालय और उसके छोटे से हवाई जहाज पर पड़ी। वे कौतूहल से उसे देखने लगे। लेकिन एक अंग्रेज ने दिलीप को सड़क पर ले जाकर धक्का दे दिया। बाद में वह समय भी आ ही गया जब वे पढ़ाई करने अमेरिका के लिए निकले। 1965 में उन्होंने उसी पैन अमेरिका का विमान कोलकाता से पकड़ा और विश्व दमा कांफ्रेंस में शिरकत की। न्यूयार्क के माउंड वर्नन अस्पताल से पढ़ाई की। कनाडा में भी पढ़ाई की। कई देशों की यात्राएं की। लेकिन विदेश की चकाचौंध वाली दुनिया छोड़ ये पीरपैंती आ गए और यहां शेरमारी गांव में रहकर मरीजों का इलाज करने लगे। यह लगातार जारी है।

सरकार से एक दशक पहले शुरू किया था पोलियो का इलाज

पोलियो के इलाज में इनका बड़ा योगदान माना जाता है। देश में पोलियो के इलाज की शुरुआत साल 1995 में हुई पर पीरपैंती के इस डॉक्टर ने इससे एक दशक पहले ही पोलियो के खिलाफ लड़ाई शुरू कर दी थी। गांव में किसी को सांप काट ले तो भी लोग सीधे इन्हीं के पास मरीज को ले जाते थे। इन्होंने अपने पिता जी के नाम से राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग से सरकारी अस्पताल तक अपनी जमीन देकर सड़क बनवाई। अपने पिता के नाम पर आंख का एक अस्पताल भी खोला है। अपने जीवन के संघर्ष पर एक किताब भी इन्होंने लिखी है- मेरी कहानी, मेरी जुबानी। ऐसे समय में जब ज्यादातर डॉक्टर शहर में रहकर की प्रैक्टिस करते हैं सरकार ने गांव-देहात के डॉक्टर को सम्मान देकर नजीर पेश की है।

बिहार को 5 पद्म पुरस्कार: प्रसिद्ध दलित नेता, जानी-मानी लेखिका, मिथिला पेंटिंग कलाकार, लौंडा नाच के रक्षक और सुदूर गांव में बसे 92 साल के डॉक्टर

