इंसानी हड्‌डी से बांसुरी!:गिद्ध की हड्‌डी से बनती थी बांसुरी, इस नाम पर पटना से नेपाल जा रही थीं इंसानी हडि्डयां, 22 खोपड़ियां भी मिलीं

पटना/सीतामढ़ीएक घंटा पहले
जब्त खोपड़ियों-हड्डियों के साथ अरेस्ट नेपाली नागरिक। - Dainik Bhaskar
जब्त खोपड़ियों-हड्डियों के साथ अरेस्ट नेपाली नागरिक।
  • भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर पकड़े गए शख्स के खुलासे से चौंके SSB जवान
  • बैग में 22 इंसानी खोपड़ियों के मिलने से उसकी बातों पर हो रहा शक

धर्म-निरपेक्ष राष्ट्र भारत हो या हिंदू राष्ट्र नेपाल- बांसुरी परंपरा से जुड़ा वाद्य यंत्र है। भारत में तो यह बांस से ही बनती रही है। कुछ देश प्राचीन काल में गिद्ध की हड्डियों से बांसुरी बनाते भी थे। लेकिन, अब नेपाल में इंसानी हड्‌डियों से बांसुरी बनाए जाने का खुलासा हो रहा है। पटना से इंसानी हड्‌डियां लेकर नेपाल जाते समय भारत-नेपाल सीमा पर पकड़े गए एक शख्स ने यह खुलासा किया है। हालांकि, उसके बैग में 22 इंसानी खोपड़ियां मिलने के कारण उसकी बातों पर शक हो रहा है। इसके अलावा, इंसानी हड्‌‌डियों के लिए काठमांडू से पटना तक 325 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करने की बात भी नहीं जम रही है।

बैग में भरकर रखी थीं 46 हड्‌डियां

हड्डियों की बरामदगी का यह मामला सीतामढ़ी के मेजरगंज ब्लॉक का है। यहां नेपाल सीमा से लगे बसबिट्टा गांव के पास SSB (20वीं बटालियन) कैंप है। इसी कैंप के जवानों ने इंडो-नेपाल सीमा के पिलर संख्या 339 के पास एक नेपाली नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया, जिसके पास से एक बैग में रखे 48 छोटे-छोटे हड्डियां बरामद की गई। इनमें 22 खोपड़ी व 26 पैर की हड्डी थी। पूछताछ में नेपाली नागरिक ने खुद को डुमरिया थाना क्षेत्र के सुदामा गांव निवासी राम सोगारथ महतो बताया। इन हड्डियों को वह पटना के गंगा किनारे से निकालकर नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडू ले जाने वाला था। वहां एक व्यापारी के हाथों इन्हें बेचना था।

बांसुरी बनाने में हड्डियों के इस्तेमाल का दावा

आखिर, इन हड्डियों का इस्तेमाल क्या होना था? इस सवाल के जवाब में उस नेपाली नागरिक ने जो कहा, सुनकर SSB जवान भी चौंक गए। उसके अनुसार इन हड्डियों को बांसुरी व बीन बनाने में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। हड्डियों से बनी इन बांसुरियों और बीन का इस्तेमाल मदारी के खेल में होता है। नेपाली नागरिक ने कहा, ये तांत्रिक के काम में भी आती हैं। उसने बताया कि हड्डियों से बनी बांसुरी की मांग विदेशों में ज्यादा है।

हड्डियों की फोरेंसिक जांच कराएगी पुलिस

SSB ने जब्त हड्डियों और गिरफ्तार नेपाली नागरिक को स्थानीय पुलिस को सौंपा जिसके बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया है। इधर स्थानीय पुलिस के अनुसार जब्त हड्डियों की जांच कराई जाएगी, जिसके बाद ही उनके संबंध में विशेष जानकारी मिल सकेगी। इसके लिए हड्डियों को मुजफ्फरपुर स्थित फोरेंसिक लैब भेजा जाएगा।

