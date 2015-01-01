पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गांव में शुगर और टेंशन कम:बिहार के 20% शहरी पुरुषों का शुगर हाई, हाइपर टेंशन से भी परेशान; 18% हमेशा BP की दवा पर हैं

पटना8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर की अपेक्षा गांवों में शुगर और हाइपर टेंशन के मामले आ रहे हैं कम
  • NFHS-5 की रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला आंकड़ा आया सामने

बिहार में शहरी कल्चर में रह रहे लोगों को शुगर और हाइपर टेंशन सता रहा है। शहर में रहने वाले 20.3 प्रतिशत पुरुष ऐसे हैं जिनका ब्लड शुगर काफी हाई रहता है और उसे डाउन करने के लिए दवा की काफी हाई डोज लेनी पड़ रही है। नेशन फेमिली हेल्थ सर्वे की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक 19.5 प्रतिशत शहर में रह रहे लोगों का ब्लड प्रेशर भी काफी हाई रहता है जिसे कंट्रोल करने के लिए अधिक पावर की दवाएं लेनी पड़ रही हैं।

महिलाओं में भी बढ़ रहे शुगर के मामले
15 वर्ष से ऊपर की महिलाओं पर हुए सर्वे में जो रिपोर्ट आई है उसके मुताबिक 6.4 प्रतिशत महिलाओं को शुगर लेबल 141 से 160 के बीच पाया गया। इसमें 7.2 प्रतिशत शहरी और 6.3 प्रतिशत गांव की महिलाएं शामिल हैं। वहीं 5.4 प्रतिशत महिलाओं का ब्लड शुगर लेबल 160 पाया गया, जो काफी अधिक है। इसमें 8 प्रतिशत शहरी और 4.9 प्रतिशत गांव की महिलाएं शामिल हैं। हाई ब्लड शुगर में शहर की महिलाओं की स्थिति खराब है। 12.7 प्रतिशत महिलाएं काफी हाई पावर की दवाएं खाकर शुगर को कंट्रोल करती हैं। इसमें शहरी महिलाओं की संख्या 16.3 प्रतिशत और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की 12.7 प्रतिशत महिलाएं शामिल हैं।

पुरुषों में ब्लड शुगर से किडनी पर प्रभाव
पुरुषों में शुगर के मामले तेजी से बढ़े हैं जिससे उनकी किडनी पर भी असर पड़ रहा है। 8.3 प्रतिशत पुरुषों का शुगर लेबल 141 से 160 रहा है। इसमें शहर के 10.2 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 7.8 प्रतिशत पुरुष शामिल हैं। 7 प्रतिशत पुरुषों का ब्लड शुगर काफी हाई पाया गया है जिसका लेबल 160 मिला है। इसमें 9.2 प्रतिशत शहरी और 6.5 प्रतिशत गांव के पुरुष शामिल हैं। 16.2 प्रतिशत पुरुषों का ब्लड शुगर हाई पाया गया जिन्हें हाई पावर की दवाओं से कंट्रोल किया जाता है। इसमें 20.3 प्रतिशत शहरी और 15.4 प्रतिशत गांव के पुरुष शामिल हैं।

महिलाओं में तनाव से हाइपर टेंशन
8.7 प्रतिशत महिलाओं में तनाव के कारण हाइपर टेंशन का मामला है। इसमें 9 प्रतिशत शहरी और 8.6 प्रतिशत गांव की महिलाएं शामिल हैं। 15.9 प्रतिशत महिलाओं को हाइपर टेंशन अधिक होने के ब्लड प्रेशर की हाई पावर की दवाएं लेनी पड़ रही हैं। इसमें शहरी क्षेत्र की 16.6 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र की 15.8 प्रतिशत महिलाएं शामिल हैं।

बिहारियों की रगों में खून की कमी

18 प्रतिशत पुरुष ले रहे बीपी की हाई डोज
18.4 प्रतिशत पुरुष ऐसे पाए गए हैं जो ब्लड प्रेशर की हाई डोज लेते हैं। तनाव के कारण बढ़ा इनका ब्लड प्रेशर हाई पार की दवाओं से कम होता है। वह हमेशा दवा पर रहते हैं। इसमें 19.5 प्रतिशत शहरी और 18.1 प्रतिशत गांव के रहने वाले पुरुष शामिल हैं।

