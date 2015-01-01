पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवंबर में शुरू होना था:पीएमसीएच की हाईटेक इमरजेंसी के लिए अभी करना होगा 2 महीने और इंतजार

पटना10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रविवार को पीएमसीएच के प्राचार्य और अधीक्षक ने इमरजेंसी के कार्यों को लेकर समीक्षा की
  • पीएमसीएच मेंं 2021 के जनवरी माह में हाईटेक इमरजेंसी की सुविधा मिलने लगेगी

पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल (पीएमसीएच) में हाईटेक इमरजेंसी के लिए मरीजों को 2 महीने और इंतजार करना होगा। यह सुविधा लोगों को नवंबर 2020 में ही मिलने वाली थी। हालांकि लोगों को जल्द से जल्द सुविधा मिले इसको लेकर कवायद चल रही है। प्रशासनिक अमला अब हर मरीज को बेड दिए जाने की व्यवस्था में जुट गया है। नए वर्ष में सर्जिकल और मेडिकल इमरजेंसी का बड़ा प्लेटफार्म तैयार हो जाएगी जिसका काम अंतिम चरण पर है। रविवार को इसे लेकर पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज में समीक्षा की गई ।

समीक्षा में काम में तेजी लाने पर जोर
रविवार को पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य और अधीक्षक ने इमरजेंसी के कार्यों को लेकर समीक्षा की है। अधीक्षक डॉ. बिमल कारक ने बताया कि बीएमएसआईसीएल इमरजेंसी का काम करा रहा है। काम को तेजी से पूरा किया जाए, इस पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। मरीजों को अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में कोई समस्या नहीं हो, इसके लिए काम किया जा रहा है। कोशिश है कि नए साल में फरवरी तक मरीजों के लिए हाईटेक इमरजेंसी तैयार हो जाए।

इमरजेंसी को लेकर है बड़ी तैयारी
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल (पीएमसीएच) में पूरे प्रदेश से मरीज आते हैं। इस कारण से यहां इमरजेंसी में हमेशा बेड की समस्या होती है। मरीजों को बेड के लिए इंतजार करना होता है। सीएम नीतीश कुमार वर्ष 2019 में ही इस समस्या के समाधान को लेकर बड़े प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करने का निर्देश दिए थे। इसके बाद हाईटेक इमरजेंसी की बुनियाद रखी गई। निर्माण कार्य शुरू हुआ और उम्मीद थी कि नवंबर में ही काम पूरा हो जाएगा लेकिन अभी काम अधूरा पड़ा है। नई सरकार बनते ही पीएमसीएच प्रशासन फिर गंभीर हो गया है और सीएम के बड़े प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने में जुट गया है।

नए साल में मरीजों को मिलेगी सुविधा
पटना मेडिकल कॉलेज हॉस्पिटल में नए साल 2021 के जनवरी माह में हाईटेक इमरजेंसी की सुविधा मिलने लगेगी। इससे मरीजों को काफी सुविधा होगी। 100 से अधिक बेड सर्जिकल और इमरजेंसी में मिल जाएगा। बेड पर जांच की सुविधा दी जाएगी। मरीजों को बेड से इधर-उधर जांच के लिए नहीं भटकना पड़ेगा। दोनों इमरजेंसी में जांच की सुविधा के साथ स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को भी प्राइवेट अस्पतालों की तरह ड्यूटी पर लगाया जाएगा। अधीक्षक का कहना है कि समीक्षा में यह तय किया गया है कि जल्द से जल्द मरीजों को हाईटेक इमरजेंसी की सुविधा दी जाए।

