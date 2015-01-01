पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar News Update : Big Disturbence At Rajgir Market, Angry People Got The Market Closed, Burning Fire On Tires

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गुंडागर्दी पर हंगामा:राजगीर में हथियारबंद अपराधियों के तांडव के खिलाफ लगातार दूसरे दिन सड़क पर उतरे लोग, टायर जलाकर आगजनी की

राजगीर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शनिवार को बदमाशों के उपद्रव से आक्रोशित लोग रविवार को उतरे सड़क पर, टायर जलाकर आगजनी की।
  • लोगों ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की
  • सीसीटीवी फुटेज के सहारे बदमाशों की तलाश जुटी पुलिस

राजगीर में शनिवार की शाम हथियारबंद बदमाशों द्वारा तांडव मचाने का मामले ने रविवार को तूल पकड़ लिया। घटना से गुस्साए लोग एक फिर से आज सुबह से सड़क पर उतर गए और प्रदर्शन करने लगे। आक्रोशित लोगों सड़क पर टायर जलाकर आगजनी की। जिस कारण सड़क पर आवागमन पूरी तरह से बाधित हो गया। लोगों ने पुलिस-प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

बदमाशों पर कार्रवाई की मांग

राजगीर थाना क्षेत्र में स्थित बाजार के सभी दुकानों को लोगों ने बंद करवा दी। घटना के विरोध में नागरिकों ने बाजार की दुकानें बंद करा दी। सैकड़ों लोग सड़क पर उतर कर प्रदर्शन करने लगे। इसके बाद जगह-जगह आगजनी होने लगी। आक्रोशित लोग बदमाशों पर त्वरित कार्रवाई की मांग कर रहे हैं। पुलिस आक्रोशितों को समझाने में जुटी है। पुलिस के अनुसार उपद्रवियों की तलाश की जा रही है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले जा रहे हैं। जल्द ही बदमाशों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

घटना से आक्रोशित लोगों ने कल शाम भी किया था हंगामा

शनिवार शाम को बाजार में अचानक हथियारबंद उपद्रवियों ने तांडव मचाया था। बदमाशों ने राहगीरों के साथ मारपीट की और गाड़ियों को क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया था। बच्चे, बुजुर्ग और महिलाओं को भी नहीं बख्शा गया। सभी को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा गया था। बदमाशों का आतंक देख मौजूद पुलिसकर्मी भी जान बचाकर भाग खड़े हुए थे। इस घटना में करीब दो दर्जन लोग जख्मी हुए थे। बाद में घटना के विरोध में शनिवार देर शाम सड़क पर उतरकर हंगामा करने लगे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें