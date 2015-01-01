पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bihar News Update: Chhath Puja Railway Started Many Special Trains, Patna, Gaya, Delhi, Katihar, Purnia

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पूजा स्पेशल:छठ पूजा में आना चाहते हैं घर तो देख लीजिए ट्रेनों की यह लिस्ट, रेलवे ने आपके लिए चला रखी हैं कई ट्रेनें

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नई दिल्ली, अजमेर, कोलकाता और रांची सहित कई शहरों से बिहार के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं।
  • वापसी का भी है इंतजाम, नई दिल्ली, रांची और हावड़ा से पटना के लिए चलाई जा रही हैं कई ट्रेनें
  • गया, रक्सौल, सीतामढ़ी के लिए भी चलाई जा रही है पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन

दूसरे शहरों रह रहे बिहार के लोगों के लिए दीपावली व छठ पूजा में घर आने और वापस जाने के लिए रेलवे ने बड़े पैमाने पर स्पेशल ट्रेनों का इंतजाम कर रखा है। एक साथ कई स्पेशल ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया जा रहा है। नई दिल्ली, अजमेर, कोलकाता और रांची सहित कई शहरों से बिहार के लिए ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं। इनमें काफी सारी ट्रेनें पटना के लिए हैं। जबकि कई ट्रेनें ऐसी हैं, जो पटना के रास्ते गुजरेगी। वहीं कुछ ट्रेनों को छपरा, हाजीपुर और बरौनी के रास्ते भी चलाया जा रहा है। अगर छठ पूजा में आप भी अपने घर आने का प्लान बना रहे हों तो रेलवे की तरफ से चलाई जा रही इन स्पेशल ट्रेनों की लिस्ट को एक बार जरूर देख लें। इससे आपको अपना ट्रैवल प्लान बनाने में काफी सहुलियत मिलेगी।

पटना आने वाली ट्रेनों की लिस्ट

ट्रेन नंबर 04004/03 यह पूजा स्पेशल नई दिल्ली से 12 नवंबर से चलाई जा रही है जो 22 नवंबर तक चलेगी। नई दिल्ली से यह ट्रेन गुरुवार एवं रविवार को जबकि पटना से 13 से 23 नवंबर तक प्रत्येक शुक्रवार एवं सोमवार को चलाई जा रही है।

छत्तीसगढ़ के दुर्ग और पटना के बीच एक स्पेशल ट्रेन भी चलाई जा रही है।03288 राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल-दुर्ग पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन 10 नवंबर से चल रही है, जो 30 नवंबर तक चलेगी। 03287 दुर्ग-राजेंद्रनगर टर्मिनल पूजा स्पेशल को 12 नवंबर से शुरू किया गया है जो 2 दिसंबर तक चलेगी।

08255 रांची-पटना सुपरफास्ट पूजा स्पेशल रांची से 22 नवंबर को जबकि पटना से 23 नवंबर को चलेगी । इसके अलावा 02364 रांची-पटना पूजा स्पेशल 10 से चल रही है, जो 30 नवंबर तक चलेगी। इसी तरह छठ पूजा के बाद पटना से वापस रांची जाने के लि 02363 पटना-रांची पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन का इस्तेमाल पैसेंजर्स कर सकेंगे। रेलवे इस ट्रेन को 30 नवंबर तक चलाएगी।

04452/04451 नई दिल्ली-इस्लामपुर पूजा स्पेशल 15 एवं 16 नवंबर को रात 8 बजे नई दिल्ली से खुलेगी। जबकि गाड़ी संख्या 04451 इस्लामपुर से 16 एवं 17 नवंबर को शाम 3.30 बजे नई दिल्ली के लिए खुलेगी। इस ट्रेन का परिचालन वाया प्रयागराज, पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय, बक्सर, दानापुर के रास्ते किया जाएगा।

ट्रेन नंबर 04456 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से 17 नवंबर को भागलपुर के लिए रवाना होगी, लेकिन यह ट्रेन चलेगी पटना के रास्ते। 17 नवंबर की रात 11.55 बजे आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से खुलेगी। इसी तरह 04455 भागलपुर से 15 एवं 19 नवंबर को रात 12.20 बजे चलेगी और पटना व पंडित दीन दयाल उपाध्याय और प्रयाग राज के रास्ते आनंद विहार टर्मिनल जाएगी।

ट्रेन नंबर 03255 पाटलीपुत्र स्पेशल 21 अक्टूबर से 29 नवंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक रविवार एवं बुधवार को चंडीगढ़ के लिए चलाई जा रही है। इसी तरह चंडीगढ़ से 03256 पाटलीपुत्र के लिए 22 अक्टूबर से 30 नंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक सोमवार एवं गुरुवार को चलायी जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर 02355 पटना 20 अक्टूबर से 28 नवंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक मंगलवार एवं शनिवार को चलाई जा रही है। जबकि 02356 जम्मूतवी से पटना के लिए 21 अक्टूबर से 29 नवंबर तक सप्ताह हर रविवार एवं बुधवार को चलाई जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर 03259 पटना से सीएसएमटी मुंबई स्पेशल 21 अक्टूबर से 29 नवंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक बुधवार एवं रविवार को चलाया जा रहा है। इसी तरह 03260 सीएसएमटी मुंबई-पटना पूजा स्पेशल को 1 दिसबंर तक प्रत्येक मंगलवार एवं शुक्रवार को चलाई जाएगी।

ट्रेन नंबर 02395 राजेन्द्र नगर-अजमेर पूजा स्पेशल 21 अक्टूबर से 25 नवंबर तक बुधवार को चलाई जा रही है। इसी तरह 02396 अजमेर से इस ट्रेन को 26 नवंबर तक हर गुरुवार को चलाई जाएगी।

ट्रेन नंबर 03251 पाटलीपुत्र से यशवंतपुर के लिए 27 नवंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक शुक्रवार को चल रही है। इसी तरह यशवंतपुर से 03252 पाटलीपुत्र के लिए 30 नवंबर तक प्रत्येक सोमवार को चलाई जा रही है।

02352 राजेन्द्र नगर से हावड़ा के लिए स्पेशल को 30 नवंबर तक और 02351 हावड़ा से राजेन्द्र नगर के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक यह ट्रेन दोनों तरफ से डेली चलाई जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर 08624 हटिया से इस्लामपुर के लिए डेली 30 नवंबर तक 08623 इस्लामपुर से हटिया के लिए डेली 1 दिसंबर तक चलाई जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर पटना और गया के रास्ते 08626 हटिया-पूर्णिया कोर्ट पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर और 08625 पूर्णिया कोर्ट-हटिया पूजा स्पेशल 1 दिसंबर तक डेली चलाई जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर 08183 टाटा-दानापुर पूजा स्पेशल 30 नवंबर और 08184 दानापुर-टाटा पूजा स्पेशल को 1 दिसंबर तक चलाई जाएगी।

ट्रेन नंबर 03329 को धनबाद से पटना के लिए 30 नवंबर और 03330 को पटना से धनबाद के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक डेली चलाई जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर 03347 को बरकाकाना से पटना के लिए 30 नवंबर तक और 03348 को पटना से बरकाकाना के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक डेली चलाई जा रही है।

ट्रेन नंबर 03349 को सिंगरौली से पटना के लिए 20 नवंबर तक और 03350 को पटना से सिंगरौली के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक डेली चलाई जा रही है।

हैदराबाद से रक्सौल आएगी स्पेशल ट्रेन

ट्रेन नंबर 07003/04 हैदराबाद से यह पूजा स्पेशल 16 नवंबर को रक्सौल के लिए रवाना होगी। जबकि 07004 रक्सौल से 21 नवंबर हैदराबाद के लिए चलेगी। यह ट्रेन रांची, धनबाद, बरौनी के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी।

02545 रक्सौल से 26 नवंबर तक हर गुरूवार और 02546 लोकमान्य तिलक से रक्सौल के लिए 30 नवंबर तक प्रत्येक सोमवार को चलाई जा रही है।

दरभंगा आने-जाने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन

ट्रेन नंबर 07009/10 हैदराबाद से दरभंगा के लिए पूजा स्पेशल 11 नवंबर को ही चल चुकी है। अब दरभंगा से हैदराबाद 07010 यह ट्रेन 15 नवंबर को चलाई जाएगी।05251 दरभंगा से 24 अक्टूबर से 28 नवंबर तक तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक शनिवार को जालंधर कैंट से चलाई जा रही है। जबकि 05252 जलंधर कैंट से दरभंगा के लिए 25 अक्टूबर से 29 नवंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक रविवार को चलायी जा रही है। 02577 दरभंगा से मैसूर इस ट्रेन को 24 नवंबर तक सप्ताह के प्रत्येक मंगलवार को और 02578 मैसूर से दरभंगा के लिए 28 नवंबर तक हर शनिवार को यह ट्रेन चलाई जा रही है।

गया आने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेनों की लिस्ट

02397 स्पेशल ट्रेन को गया से नई दिल्ली के लिए 30 नवंबर तक और 02398 को नई दिल्ली से गया के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक डेली चलाया जा रहा है। 02389 स्पेशल ट्रेन को गया से चेन्‍नई के लिए 29 नवंबर तक हर रविवार को और 02390 चेन्नई से गया के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक हर मंगलवार को चलाई जा रही है। 03305 धनबाद से गया और 03306 गया से धनबाद के बीच इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल की शुरुआत रेलवे ने 9 नवंबर को ही कर दी है, जो अगले आदेश तक चलाई जाएगी।

हाजीपुर, छपरा के रास्ते सीतामढ़ी जाने वाली ट्रेन

ट्रेन नंबर 04454 आनंद विहार से 15 नवंबर को रात 11.45 बजे खुलेगी। जबकि 04453 सीतामढ़ी से 16 नवंबर को 11.35 बजे आनंद विहार टर्मिनल के लिए चलेगी। यह ट्रेन मुजफ्फरपुर, हाजीपुर, छपरा, गोरखपुर के रास्ते चलाई जाएगी।

जयनगर आएगी यह ट्रेन

ट्रेन नंबर 05284 को जयनगर से मनिहारी के लिए 30 तक और 05283 को मनिहारी से जयनगर के लिए 1 दिसंबर तक डेली चलाई जाएगी।

हफ्ते में दो दिन सहरसा आएगी ये ट्रेन

04436/36 आनंद विहार टर्मिनल-सहरसा पूजा स्पेशल 10 से 20 नवंबर तक प्रत्येक मंगलवार एवं शुक्रवार को आनंद विहार टर्मिनल से जबकि सहरसा से यह ट्रेन 11 नवंबर से 21 नवंबर तक हर बुधवार एवं शनिवार को चलाई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें