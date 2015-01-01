पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का स्वमूल्याकन:कोरोना महामारी के कारण IAS और BAS अधिकारियों को राहत, सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने बढ़ाई अप्रेजल की तारीखें

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना महामारी को लेकर की PAR की तारीख बढ़ा दी गई
  • 28 फरवरी तक पूरी प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन जमा करने का निर्देश

भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा (IAS) और बिहार प्रशासनिक पदाधिकारी (BAS) के अधिकारियों के अप्रेजल की तारीख बढ़ा दी गई है। चार चरणों में होने वाले इस अप्रेजल की सभी तारीखें बढ़ी हैं। सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग की ओर से दिए गए निर्देश के अनुसार कोविड-19 महामारी की वजह से लॉकडाउन, महामारी की रोकथाम, विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान विधि व्यवस्था संचालन और प्रबंधन के कामों में संबंधित पदाधिकारियों की व्यस्तता को देखते हुए तारीख को बढ़ाया गया है।

हर साल किया जाता है अप्रेजल

BAS अधिकारियों के लिए SPARROW सिस्टम के तहत परफॉरमेंस अप्रेजल रिपोर्ट (PAR) का ई-फाइलिंग करनी है। इस PAR में समय सीमा 2019-2020 का अप्रेजल देना है। इसी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अधिकारियों का हर साल अप्रेजल किया जाता है। इसके मुताबिक ही अधिकारियों के प्रमोशन और वेतन वृद्धि का रास्ता साफ होता है।

PAR की तारीख बढ़ाई गई

BAS के अधिकारियों को अपना खुद का स्वमूल्यांकन यानी सेल्फ अप्रेजल 30 नवंबर 2020 को करना था, अब उसे वह 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक कर सकते हैं। उस PAR पर अपनी समीक्षा देने वाले अधिकारियों के लिए पहले 31 दिसंबर 2020 अंतिम तिथि थी, अब 15 जनवरी 2021 तक समीक्षा दे सकते हैं। समीक्षा के बाद PAR के स्वीकरण के लिए पहले 31 जनवरी 2021 अंतिम तिथि थी, अब उसकी तारीख 14 फरवरी 2021 कर दी गई है। स्वीकरण पदाधिकारियों द्वारा PAR पर अपना मंतव्य अंकित कर PAR कस्टोडियन ऑनलाइन फॉरवर्ड करने की अंतिम तिथि 28 फरवरी 2021 थी और यही तारीख अभी रखी गई है। यह सभी प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन की जाएगी।

