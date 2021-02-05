पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विस्तार से पहले JDU में रहेंगे कुशवाहा:मंत्रिमंडल में नीतीश सोशल इंजीनियरिंग भी साधेंगे और विपक्ष की ताकत भी घटाएंगे

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा के JDU में शामिल होते ही मंत्रिमंडल में उनके जाने का रास्ता साफ हो जाएगा। - फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
उपेंद्र कुशवाहा के JDU में शामिल होते ही मंत्रिमंडल में उनके जाने का रास्ता साफ हो जाएगा। - फाइल फोटो
  • कुशवाहा का विधान परिषद् की शपथ से पहले शिक्षा संभालना तय

नीतीश कुमार एक तरफ BJP के साथ केंद्र और बिहार की डील फाइनल कर रहे हैं और दूसरी तरफ अपनी पार्टी को हर एंगल से मजबूत करने में जुटे हैं। मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार में हो रही देरी का फायदा नीतीश दो फ्रंट पर उठा रहे हैं - 1. उपेंद्र ‘कुशवाहा’ को शामिल कर वह मंत्रिमंडल में भी सोशल इंजीनियरिंग का सिस्टम ठीक करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। 2. ऐसे मजबूत चेहरों को जोड़ने में जुटे हैं, जो भविष्य में कभी विपक्ष की ताकत बन सकते हैं।

कुशवाहा का विधान परिषद् की शपथ से पहले शिक्षा संभालना तय

CM नीतीश कुमार जल्द ही अपने पुराने साथी उपेंद्र कुशवाहा को JDU में शामिल कराएंगे। उपेंद्र कुशवाहा जैसे ही JDU में शामिल होंगे, उनके लिए मंत्रिमंडल में जाने का रास्ता भी साफ हो जाएगा। सूत्रों की मानें तो उपेंद्र कुशवाहा को कोई भारी भरकम विभाग देने की तैयारी चल रही है। इसी शर्त पर उपेंद्र कुशवाहा भी JDU में RLSP के विलय को तैयार हैं।

रात के अंधेरे में दो बार CM से मिले कुशवाहा

नई सरकार बनने के बाद उपेंद्र कुशवाहा रात के अंधेरे में दो बार CM नीतीश कुमार से मिल चुके हैं। उनके JDU में शामिल होने की बात पर पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष वशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह ने मुहर भी लगा दी है। अब उपेंद्र कुशवाहा को राज्यपाल मनोनयन के जरिये विधान परिषद में प्रवेश करा उन्हें मंत्रीपद का शपथ दिलाने की तैयारी चल रही है। बस, इंतजार इस बात का है कि और जिन पार्टियों से बातचीत चल रही है, उनसे भी 'डील' पक्की हो जाए। अभी AIMIM के विधायकों, LJP के एकलौते विधायक और कांग्रेस के विधायकों से बात चल रही है। JDU को उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही 'डील' हो जाएगी।

बाहरी की इंट्री से भीतरी नाराज

JDU में बाहरी नेताओं की इंट्री से वह नेता खासे नाराज चल रहे हैं जो पहले से अंदर हैं और MLC-मंत्री बनने का ख्वाब देख रहे हैं। उन नेताओं को लगता है कि 'हकमारी' हो रही है। ऐसे में जिस सामाजिक समीकरण को लेकर CM नीतीश कुमार, उपेंद्र कुशवाहा व अल्पसंख्यक नेताओं को JDU में शामिल कराने वाले हैं, उसी समाज के नेता नाराज हैं। नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर एक नेता ने कहा कि जो JDU में शामिल हो रहे हैं, वो 'मौके की राजनीति' करते हैं।

बताते चलें कि उपेंद्र कुशवाहा JDU में दोबारा शामिल होने वाले हैं। इससे पहले भी कुशवाहा को CM नीतीश कुमार ने 2010 में JDU में शामिल करा राज्यसभा का सांसद बनाया था। बाद में उन्होने इस्तीफा देकर अपनी पार्टी RLSP बनाई और NDA में शामिल होकर केंद्र में राज्यमंत्री बने।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें