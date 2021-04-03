पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दारोगा की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल:दरभंगा में पुलिस की गाड़ी से धक्का लगा तो गुस्साए लोगों ने दारोगा को जमीन पर गिरा-गिरा कर पीटा

दरभंगा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दरभंगा में एक पुलिसकर्मी को भीड़ द्वारा बुरी तरह से पीटे जाने का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो केवटी थाना इलाके का है और पिटाई खा रहे पुलिसकर्मी केवटी थाने के ही दारोगा हैं। भीड़ में से कहा जा रहा है - पीटो-पीटो। और फिर कुछ लोग दारोगा को थप्पड़ मारने लगते हैं। फिर भीड़ से लोग धीरे-धीरे उन्हें सड़क पर गिरा देते हैं। कई लोग मिलकर उन्हें पीटने लगते हैं। इसी बीच भीड़ में कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जो इस पूरे घटना का वीडियो बना रहे हैं। यही वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहा है।

गाड़ी से लगे धक्के से बढ़ा मामला

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार घटना पुलिस की गाड़ी से एक ग्रामीण को लगे धक्के के बाद हुई। घटना बुधवार देर शाम की है। केवटी थाना की पुलिस शाम की गश्त में निकली थी। इधर लालगंज निवासी 30 वर्षीय संजय चौपाल दिघियार हाट से सब्जी खरीद साइकिल से घर लौट रहा था। बाढ़ पोखर से पूरब कब्रिस्तान के पास पुलिस की गाड़ी से धक्का लग गया। घायल संजय चौपाल को स्थानीय लोगों ने बाइक से ले जाकर CHC केवटी में भर्ती कराया।

इधर अन्य स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस की गाड़ी को घेर लिया था। स्थानीय ग्रामीण पुलिस के प्रति इतने गुस्से में थे कि धक्का-मुक्की करने लगे। इतने से भी जी नहीं भरा तो जमकर पिटाई कर दी। पुलिसकर्मी हाथ जोड़ विनती करता रहा लेकिन ग्रामीणों ने सड़क पर गिरा-गिरा कर लात-जूतों से जमकर पीटा।

6-7 लोगों की हो गई है पहचान

केवटी थानाध्यक्ष शिव कुमार ने घटना के बारे में कहा कि 6-7 लोगों की पहचान की गई है। उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। जिन दारोगा के साथ यह घटना हुई है, उन्हें हल्की चोट है। उनका इलाज कराया गया है। मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें