LPC के जंजाल से मिली निजात:किसानों को अब जरूरी नहीं धान खरीद के लिए भू स्वामित्व प्रमाणपत्र

16 मिनट पहले
सहकारिता मंत्री और खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री विजेंद्र यादव ने प्रदेश के किसानों के लिए कुछ बड़ी घोषणाएं की हैं।
  • सहकारिता मंत्री अमरेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह ने की घोषणा, LPC अनिवार्य नहीं
  • धान अधिप्राप्ति में कोई कमी ना रह जाए इसको लेकर लगातार हो रही निगरानी

कृषि बिल पर दिल्ली में हो रहे हंगामे से बिहार के किसान भले ही दूर हों, लेकिन इसको लेकर बिहार सरकार जबरदस्त दबाव में दिख रही है। बिहार का कृषि विभाग इसको लेकर जबरदस्त फॉर्म में दिख रहा है तो मुख्यमंत्री से लेकर खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के मंत्री तक किसानों से धान अधिप्राप्ति में कोई कमी ना रह जाए इसको लेकर लगातार निगरानी कर रहे हैं।

पिछले दिनों मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने बैठक कर धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए निबंधन के नियमों को आसान बनाने का एलान कर दिया तो आज सहकारिता मंत्री अमरेन्द्र प्रताप सिंह ने किसानों से धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए भू स्वामित्व प्रमाण पत्र की अनिवार्यता को खत्म करने की बात कही है। सहकारिता मंत्री और खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री विजेंद्र यादव ने प्रदेश के किसानों के लिए कुछ बड़ी घोषणाएं की हैं।

किसानों के हित में ये महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए

  • धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए किसानों को भू स्वामित्व प्रमाण पत्र (LPC) कागजात की अनिवार्यता से मुक्त कर दिया गया है।
  • फसल का भुगतान किसानों के खाते में सीधे होगा, पैक्स और व्यापार मंडल को 72 घंटे में तथा किसानों को 48 घंटे में भुगतान होगा।
  • कृषि विभाग की वेबसाइट पर जो निबंधित किसान हैं उन्हें धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए स्वतः निबंधित मानकर योग्य समझा जाएगा।
  • सहकारिता विभाग द्वारा किसानों का अलग से निबंधन करने की जरूरत नहीं है।
  • रैयत किसानों की धान अधिप्राप्ति की अधिकतम सीमा को 200 क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 250 क्विंटल किया गया है, साथ ही गैर रैयत किसानों की धान अधिप्राप्ति की अधिकतम सीमा को 75 क्विंटल से बढ़ाकर 100 क्विंटल किया गया है।
  • जिन पैक्सों पर अनियमितता के आरोप थे और वहां फिर से चुनाव हो गए हैं और आरोपी पैक्स अध्यक्ष चुनाव में निर्वाचित नहीं हुए हैं तो उनकी जगह पर नए निर्वाचित पैक्स अध्यक्षों को धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्य की इजाजत दी गई है।
  • जो पैक्स फंक्शनल नहीं हैं उनके बगल के पैक्सों या व्यापार मंडलों में धान अधिप्राप्ति की व्यवस्था की गई है तथा उन्हें सुदृढ़ किया जा रहा है।
  • धान की अधिप्राप्ति कराने वाले किसानों के खाते में निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर राशि अंतरित की जाएगी।
  • अबतक 2 लाख मिट्रिक टन धान की हुई है खरीद।
  • कृषि मंत्री ने ऐलान किया कि 31 मार्च से पहले मध्य फरवरी तक ही 45 लाख मिट्रिक टन खरीद का लक्ष्य पूरा करेंगे।
  • 5 हजार 826 केंद्रों के जरिए हो रही है खरीद।
