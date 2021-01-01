पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिना पार्टियों की एंट्री के दिखेंगे हरे-लाल झंडे:बिहार की 8471 पंचायतों के चुनाव में इस बार अपनी जमीनी ताकत की थाह लेंगी पार्टियां

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • बिहार की सभी पार्टियां पंचायत स्तर पर कर रही हैं पार्टी का विस्तार

बिहार के कुल 8471 पंचायतों में इस बार बिना राजनीतिक दलों की एंट्री के इनके झंडे दिखेंगे। यहां पंचायत चुनाव भले ही दलगत आधार पर ना होता हो, लेकिन सियासी पार्टियां इसकी तैयारी शुरु कर चुकी हैं। पार्टियों ने निचले स्तर के अपने संगठन को मजबूत करना शुरु कर दिया है। पंचायत स्तर पर अपने सांगठनिक ढांचे को तैयार कर रही हैं। सभी पार्टियों के आला नेता इस काम में लगे हुए हैं। बिहार में सत्तारुढ़ दोनों प्रमुख दलों जदयू और भाजपा ने तो अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण देना भी शुरु कर दिया है। वहीं, जिला इकाईयों को भी मजबूत किया जा रहा है। जदयू, विधानसभा में हुए नुकसान की भरपाई इस चुनाव के माध्यम से करना चाहता है।

जमीनी स्तर पर ताकत का लगेगा अंदाजा

बिहार में लगातार यह मांग उठती रही है कि पंचायत चुनाव दलगत आधार पर कराया जाए, लेकिन इसपर अभी तक निर्णय नहीं हुआ है। वैसे भी इस बार का चुनाव दलगत आधार पर नहीं होगा, क्योंकि समय काफी कम बचा है। सियासी पार्टियां अपने समर्थन से प्रत्याशियों को उतार निचले स्तर पर खुद को मजबूत करना चाहती हैं। इससे पार्टियों को क्षेत्रवार जमीनी स्तर पर अपनी ताकत का भी अंदाजा हो जाएगा।

पार्टियां भी तैयार हैं...

राजद प्रवक्ता मृत्युंजय तिवारी ने बताया कि पंचायत चुनाव दलगत आधार पर तो होता नहीं है। लेकिन राजद के कार्यकर्ता गांव-गांव में हैं। अगर उसमें से कोई चुनाव लड़ता है तो उसे क्षेत्र के राजद कार्यकर्ता समर्थन करेंगे ही। जदयू प्रवक्ता अरविंद निषाद बताते हैं कि पार्टी हर चुनाव के लिए तैयार रहती है। ये चुनाव दलगत तो है नहीं, लेकिन बूथ स्तर पर जदयू ने अपने कार्यकर्ता तैयार किए हैं। उधर, भाजपा अपने 1100 मंडलों में लगातार प्रशिक्षण शिविर आयोजित कर रही है। भाजपा भी हर चुनाव को लेकर तैयार रहने की बात कहती है। प्रवक्ता अखिलेश सिंह बताते हैं कि बूथ स्तर पर हमारे कार्यकर्ता हैं। भाजपा के काम करने के तरीके से सभी प्रभवित रहते हैं। इसलिए लोग भाजपा के नेता-कार्यकर्ता को ही अपना प्रतिनिधि बनाते हैं।

