ECI के खिलाफ कोर्ट गया राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग:अटक रहा पंचायत चुनाव, EVM बनाने वाली कंपनी को राजस्थान-छत्तीसगढ़ के लिए NOC दी, बिहार के लिए नहीं

पटना15 मिनट पहले
  • राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की
  • भारत निर्वाचन आयोग को निर्देश देने की कही बात

बिहार राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग पंचायत चुनाव की तैयारी जोर-शोर से कर रहा है। आयोग पंचायत चुनाव के लिए 28 फरवरी को नोटिफिकेशन करने की तैयारी में है। इसी के अनुरूप सारी तैयारियां की जा रही हैं। इस बार EVM से पंचायत चुनाव कराना तय किया गया है, लेकिन EVM से जुड़ा पेंच फंसने के बाद राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने पटना हाईकोर्ट में रिट याचिका दायर की है। आयोग ने भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की है। इसमें कहा गया है कि कोर्ट भारत निर्वाचन आयोग को निर्देश दे कि EVM बनाने वाली कंपनी ECIL को NOC दे, ताकि कंपनी पंचायत चुनाव कराने के लिए M3 मॉडल EVM के साथ SDMM सहित सभी सॉफ्टवेयर की आपूर्ति करे।

पंचायत चुनाव में हो सकती है देरी
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के अधिवक्ता संजीव निकेश ने भास्कर को बताया कि संवैधानिक मजबूरी है कि पंचायत आम निर्वाचन का कार्यकाल 5 साल पूरा होने के पहले चुनाव कराना जरूरी है। भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने 21 जुलाई 2020 को सभी राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग को पत्र लिखा कि पंचायत चुनाव M3 मॉडल EVM से ही कराया जाए, लेकिन EVM बनाने वाली कंपनी ECIL को NOC नहीं दे रही है। समय से EVM नहीं मिली तो पंचायत चुनाव कराना मुश्किल हो जाएगा।

बिहार में नौ चरणों में पंचायत चुनाव
अधिवक्ता संजीव निकेश ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने कोर्ट में तर्क दिया गया है कि राजस्थान और छत्तीसगढ़ को जब EVM के लिए NOC दी गई तो बिहार को क्यों नहीं दी जा रही। बिहार में नौ चरणों में पंचायत चुनाव कराया जाना है।

125 करोड़ की लागत से खरीदी जानी है EVM
हरियाणा, राजस्थान, केरल और मध्य प्रदेश में EVM से पंचायत चुनाव कराए गए हैं और अब बिहार EVM से पंचायत चुनाव कराने वाला 5वां राज्य बन जाएगा। राज्य में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायतों का कार्यकाल जून में खत्म होगा। बिहार में पहली बार EVM से हो रहे पंचायत चुनाव पर करीब 450 करोड़ का खर्च आएगा, जिसमें 125 करोड़ की लागत से पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मल्टीपोस्ट EVM खरीदी जाएंगी।

