  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar Panchayat Election Date 2021; The Voter's List Will Be Published On February 19

19 फरवरी को होगा मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन:पंचायत चुनाव के लिए तैयार होने लगी मतदाताओं की सूची

पटना11 मिनट पहले
  • बिहार राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारियों को दिया आदेश

पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर तैयारी तेज हो गई है। बिहार राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारियों को इस संबंध में आदेश भी जारी कर दिया है। आदेश में पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर मतदाता सूची तैयार करने को कहा गया है। बिहार राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के सचिव योगेंद्र राम ने प्रदेश के सभी जिला पदाधिकारी सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी, पंचायत को भेजे पत्र में कहा है कि बिहार पंचायत निर्वाचन नियमावली 2006 के नियम 19 के अंतर्गत राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशन नियंत्रण और पर्यवेक्षण में जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पंचायत को पंचायत निकायों के निर्वाचन निमित मतदाता सूची तैयार करने का दायित्व सौंपा गया है।

ये होंगे मतदाता
बिहार पंचायत राज अधिनियम 2006 की धारा 123 में प्रावधान है कि राज्य विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्र की उस समय लागू निर्वाचक सूची या सूचियों का उतना भाग जो किसी ग्राम पंचायत के प्रादेशिक निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से संबंधित है, में जिन व्यक्तियों का नाम निर्वाचक के रूप में अंकित होंगे वे सभी व्यक्ति पंचायत निर्वाचन में मतदाता होंगे।

पहली जनवरी के आधार पर सूची
राज्य विधानसभा निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के लिए प्रवृत्त मतदाता सूची 1 जनवरी 2020 की अर्हता तिथि के आधार पर तैयार की गई है। इसी मतदाता सूची के आधार पर अधिनियम की धार 126 के प्रावधानों के अधीन पंचायत निकायों के निर्वाचन के निमित मतदाता सूची तैयार करने के लिए राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा कई निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

मतदाता सूची तैयार करने का कार्यक्रम
14 दिसंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक मतदाता सूची का वार्ड वार विखंडन किया जाएगा। 29 दिसंबर से 12 जनवरी के बीच डाटाबेस की तैयारी एवं प्रारुप मतदाता सूची सॉफ्ट प्रति में तैयार किया जाएगा। 13 से 18 जनवरी के बीच प्रारुप मतदाता सूची का मुद्रण किया जाएगा। 19 जनवरी को मतदाता सूची का प्रारुप प्रकाशन होगा। 19 जनवरी से 1 फरवरी प्रारुप प्रकाशन की अवधि है। 20 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी के बीच प्राप्त दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण किया जाएगा। इसके बाद 14 फरवरी तक मतदाता सूची में नई प्रविष्टियों पर आयोग का अनुमोदन होगा। 19 फरवरी को मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन होगा। इसी के साथ 14 फरवरी तक मतदाता सूची का मुद्रण किया जाएगा।

