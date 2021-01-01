पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Bihar Panchayat Elections 2021; Election Commission Writes To Departments Over To Removes BDO, CO And SDM

बिहार पंचायत चुनाव:3 साल से जमे अफसर बदले जाएंगे, BDO, CO और SDM का भी होगा तबादला

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • मुखिया के लिए 29 सिंबल अलॉट किया गया
  • वार्ड सदस्य के प्रत्याशियों के लिए पांच सिंबल निर्धारित

इस साल मार्च से अप्रैल के बीच संभावित पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग एक्शन मोड में आ चुका है। निर्वाचन आयोग ने विभिन्न विभागों को पत्र लिखकर ऐसे BDO, CO और SDM को हटाने के लिए कहा है, जो बीते तीन साल से एक ही जगह पदस्थापित हैं। इसके साथ ही आयोग ने उन अधिकारियों को भी हटाने का फरमान जारी किया है, जो दागी या अपने काम में लापरवाह रहे हैं।

कई विभागों को भेजा पत्र
राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने ग्रामीण विकास विभाग,राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के साथ सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग को पत्र लिखा। निर्वाचन आयोग की तरफ से भेजे गए इस पत्र में तीन साल से एक ही जगह पर पदस्थापित पदाधिकारियों को वर्तमान नियुक्ति स्थल से हटाने के लिए कहा गया है। इसके साथ ही इस पत्र में उन पदाधिकारियों की जानकारी भी विभाग से मांगी गई है, जिन पर पंचायत चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने या काम ठीक से नहीं करने के आरोप पहले से रहे हैं।

मतदाता सूची में गडबड़ी तो BDO होंगे जिम्मेवार
बिहार पंचायत चुनाव के लिए तैयार हो रहे मतदाता सूची में गड़बड़ी की शिकायतों को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने सख्ती दिखाई है। आयोग ने निर्देश दिया है कि अंतिम सूची प्रकाशित करते समय सभी BDO को यह लिखित प्रमाण देना होगा कि प्रकाशित मतदाता सूची सही है। सुधार के बाद 19 फरवरी को मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन होगा। उस फाइनल मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन के समय सभी बीडीओ को यह लिखकर देना होगा कि प्रकाशित मतदाता सूची सही है और विधानसभा की मतदाता सूची में दर्ज सभी नाम पंचायत की सूची में भी शामिल हैं।

विभिन्न पदों के लिए सिंबल हुए तय
पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने मुखिया पद से लेकर वार्ड सदस्यों के लिए सिंबल निर्धारित कर दिया है। मुखिया के लिए कुल 29 सिंबल को अलॉट किया गया है। वहीं, वार्ड सदस्यों के प्रत्याशियों के लिए पांच सिंबल निर्धारित है। मुखिया पद के लिए मोतियों की माला, ब्लैक बोर्ड, कलम और दवात, ईंट, पुल, बैगन, ब्रश, कैमरा, चिमनी, मोमबत्तियां, कार, गाजर, जग, टेलीविजन, टोकरी, बल्ला, केतली व कैरम बोर्ड जैसे कुल सिंबल अलॉट किये गए हैं। वार्ड सदस्यों के पद के लिए वायुयान, अलमारी, कुल्हाड़ी, गुब्बारा व केला चिन्ह को निर्धारित किया गया है। बाइक, नल, जीप, टमटम, छाता, टेलीफोन, ट्रक, पानी का जहाज, चरखा व तलवार जैसे सिंबल ग्राम कचहरी के लिए हैं, तो कचहरी के पंच गुड़िया, चापाकल, कुर्सी, टार्च और ट्रैक्टर के सिर्फ पांच सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। पंचायत समिति के लिए कुल 10 सिंबल अलॉट हैं। पंचायत समिति के प्रत्याशी को छत का पंखा, नारियल, कंघा, चारपाई, कप और प्लेट, डोली, फ्राक, फ्राइंग पैन, गैस सिलिंडर और बिजली है।

