बिहार में ताक पर लॉ एंड ऑर्डर:पटना में घर से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर अपराधियों ने 17 साल के युवक को मारी 3 गोली, हुई मौत

पटना23 मिनट पहले
  • राजधानी के बाइपास थाना इलाके में देर रात को अपराधियों ने दिया खूनी वारदात को अंजाम

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार की सख्ती के बावजूद बिहार में लॉ एंड ऑर्डर ताक पर रखकर अपराधी वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। ताजा मामला पटना का है जहां, अपराधियों ने 17 साल के एक युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। वह भी उसके घर से महज 200 मीटर की दूरी पर। हत्या का यह मामला राजधानी के बाइपास थाना इलाके की है, जहां अंकित कुमार नाम के युवक को अपराधियों ने कुल तीन गोलियां मारीं। वारदात बुधवार देर रात की है। गोली मारने के बाद अपराधी मौके से फरार हो गए। दूसरी तरफ गोलियों की आवाज सुनकर वारदात स्थल पर आसपास के लोग पहुंचे। उस वक्त उसकी सांस चल रही थी। गंभीर हालत में उसे पीएमसीएच ले जाया गया, लेकिन वहां पहुंचते ही उसकी मौत हो गई।

बाइपास थाना के तहत मंडई पर एक इलाका है। इसी इलाके में अंकित सब्जी और फल की दुकान चलाता था। देर रात को वो अपने घर जा रहा था, लेकिन 200 मीटर पहले ही अपराधियों ने उसे घेर लिया और लगातार तीन गोली मार दी। लाडले की हत्या से पूरा परिवार सदमे में है। रो-रोकर परिवार के सदस्यों का हाल बुरा है। पुलिस को इस बात की जानकारी अंकित की मौत होने के बाद मिली। पुलिस ने अपनी जांच शुरू कर दी है। थानेदार मुकेश पासवान के अनुसार गुरुवार की सुबह होने तक हत्या के पीछे की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। हालांकि दो लोगों का नाम सामने जरूर आ रहा है। बाइपास थाना की इस वारदात से चंद घंटे पहले पटना जिले के ही रानीतालाब थाना इलाके में अपराधियों ने पूर्व पैक्स अध्यक्ष के पिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी।

