  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Bihar Phase 1 Election Polling Latest Updates; Voting Centres In Bhojpur District Shahpur Village Lack Proper Facilities

अर्द्धसैनिक बल के जवान परेशान:मतदान केंद्रों पर रात भर जागना पड़ा सुरक्षा बल के जवानों को, भोजन-पानी भी मयस्सर नहीं

पटना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीएसएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल सफीर खान ने बयां की परेशानी।
  • शाहपुर के ओझा सिमरिया गांव में रात में सोने के लिए भी जगह नहीं मिली जवानों को
  • वहां 8 ही कमरे थे और सभी में बूथ बना दिए गए, कोई सुविधा भी नहीं थी

बिहार चुनाव के पहले चरण की वोटिंग हो रही है। कई जगह बूथों पर सुविधाओं का उचित इंतजाम नहीं होने से अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के जवान भी खासे परेशान दिखे। भोजपुर में शाहपुर के ओझा सिमरिया गांव के बूथ संख्या 136 से लेकर 140 के लिए बने पोलिंग सेंटर में तैनात बीएसएफ के जवान परेशान दिखे।

बीएसएफ के हेड कांस्टेबल सफीर खान बताते हैं कि जब वह पोलिंग कराने के लिए यहां पहुंचे थे तो BSF के 8 जवानों के लिए कोई व्यवस्था नहीं थी। वहां 8 ही कमरे हैं और सभी में बूथ बना दिए गए। ऐसे में बीएसएफ के जवान कहां रहते, इसकी परेशानी थी। सफीर खान यह भी बताते हैं कि जवानों के लिए न पीने का पीने का पानी था और ना ही खाने के लिए कोई व्यवस्था की गई थी। अमूमन सरकार की तरफ से यह तमाम व्यवस्था बूथ पर तैनात जवानों के लिए दी जाती हैं।

उधर, गया के इमामगंज के पकरी गुड़िया में बनाए गए मतदान केंद्र पर महिलाओं के साथ आए बच्चों के लिए किसी प्रकार की कोई सुविधा नहीं थी। एक वोटर को वोट करके आने में 15 मिनट लग रहे थे। कतार में खड़ी महिलाओं के साथ उनके बच्चे पानी के लिए परेशान दिखे। इमामगंज का पकरी गुड़िया अति नक्सल प्रभावित इलाका है। बीते दिनों जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया था कि आयोग की ओर से बूथ पर बच्चों के लिए खाने-पीने के भी सामान होंगे पर धरातल पर ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं दिखा। सीआरपीएफ के एक जवान ने बातचीत में बताया कि बच्चों के लिए बिस्कुट की बात करते हैं, यहां तो पानी भी नहीं है।

