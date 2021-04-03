पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नौकरी के लिए सिर मुंडवाए:10 साल बाद फिजिकल टीचर की बहाली शुरू हुई भी तो फंस गया पेच, सालभर से नहीं मिला है नियुक्ति पत्र, अब आंदोलन ही रास्ता

गर्दनीबाग में सिर मुंडवा कर विरोध करते फिजिकल टीचर अभ्यर्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
गर्दनीबाग में सिर मुंडवा कर विरोध करते फिजिकल टीचर अभ्यर्थी।

नौकरी की बाट जोहते-जोहते फिजिकल टीचर अभ्यर्थी अब आर-पार की लड़ाई के मूड में आ गए हैं। 27 जनवरी से गर्दनीबाग में धरना पर बैठे हैं। सरकार की ओर से कोई ध्यान नहीं दिए जाने पर अब वे सिर मुड़ा कर विरोध कर रहे हैं। इनकी मांग है कि कैबिनेट से अप्रूवल करते हुए बहाली प्रक्रिया जल्द चालू कराई जाए। सरकार ने कोर्ट में जो शपथ-पत्र दिया था उसे बिना कैबिनेट से अप्रूव कराए प्रस्तुत कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद से अब तक कैबिनेट से अप्रूवल ही नहीं लिया गया। इसलिए बहाली प्रक्रिया फंसी हुई है, जबकि वित्त विभाग से अनुमति मिल चुकी है। 8 नवंबर 2019 को शिक्षा विभाग के तत्कालीन प्रधान सचिव RK महाजन कोर्ट में खुद उपस्थित हुए और कहा कि अभ्यर्थियों को नियुक्ति पत्र 25 अप्रैल 2020 से 30 अप्रैल 2020 तक दे दिया जाएगा, लेकिन आज तक यह वादा पूरा नहीं हुआ। कारण यह कि बिना कैबिनेट से अनुमति लिए कोर्ट के सामने वादा कर दिया गया था।

2019 में निकली थी 8386 पदों पर फिजिकल टीचर की बहाली
शिक्षा विभाग ने 2019 में 8386 पदों पर फिजिकल टीचर की बहाली निकाली थी, जिसमें 6199 अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन दिए। सफल होने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 3523 रही। पटना के गर्दनीबाग में धरना दे रहे अभ्यर्थियों ने कहा है कि जब तक सरकार या विभाग के द्वारा कोई लिखित आश्वासन नहीं दिया जाता है, धरना जारी रहेगा।

रिजल्ट से आगे नहीं बढ़ी बहाली प्रक्रिया
बिहार राज्य शारीरिक शिक्षा अनुदेशक संघ के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शशिकांत पांडेय ने बताया कि बिहार में फिजिकल टीचर की अंतिम बहाली 2010 में हुई थी। इसके बाद से बहाली नहीं हुई है। वर्ष 2017 में इसको लेकर कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया गया। सरकार के द्वारा STET 2019 शारीरिक शिक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य अनुदेशक परीक्षा का आयोजन 16 दिसंबर 2019 को किया गया। इसका रिजल्ट 11 फरवरी 2020 को जारी किया गया। इस परीक्षा का संशोधित परीक्षाफल 14 जुलाई 2020 को जारी किया गया। संघ का कहना है कि शिक्षा विभाग के कई अफसरों से मुलाकात के बावजूद नियुक्ति पत्र देने तक की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं की गई है। इस नियुक्ति में परीक्षाफल के प्रकाशन से आगे विभाग बढ़ ही नहीं पाया है।

विभाग की ओर से हाईकोर्ट में जो शपथ पत्र दिया गया, उसमें ये वादे किए गए थे

  • परीक्षा का आयोजन- 16-12-2019
  • परीक्षाफल का प्रकाशन- 15-01-2020
  • नियोजन इकाई द्वारा आवेदन प्राप्त करने की तिथि- 17-01-2020 से15-02-2020
  • मेधा सूची की तैयारी- 17-02-2020 से 29-02-2020
  • मेधा सूची का नियोजन समिति द्वारा अुमोदन-05-03-2020 तक
  • मेधा सूची का प्रकाशन-07-03-2020
  • मेधा सूची पर आपत्ति-17-03-2020
  • आपत्ति का निराकरण-27-03-2020
  • मेधा सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन-28-03-2020
  • जिला द्वारा मेधा सूची का अनुमोदन-08-04-2020
  • नियोजित इकाई द्वारा मेधा सूची का सार्वजनीकरण- 15-04-2020
  • आवेदन के साथ संलग्न स्वअभिप्रमाणित प्रमाण पत्रों, मूल प्रमाण पत्र से मिलान एवं चयन सूची का निर्णय-21-04-2020
  • नियोजन इकाई द्वारा नियोजन पत्र निर्गत कराना- 25-04-2020
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपेंद्र हुड्‌डा ने कहा- 54 दिन बाद पति से मिल पाई महिला, इस खबर से अंदाजा लगाएं कि आंदोलन कौन कर रहा है? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

