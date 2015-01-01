पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंसर के साथ क्वेश्चन पेपर व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप पर वायरल:परीक्षा के पहले CSBC बिहार पुलिस फॉरेस्ट गार्ड का क्वेश्चन पेपर लीक, बोर्ड ने कहा- फर्जी है

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • दो पाली में ली जा रही है लिखित परीक्षा

CSBC बिहार पुलिस फॉरेस्ट गार्ड का क्वेश्चन पेपर व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप पर वायरल हो रहा है। आज इसकी लिखित परीक्षा थी, जिसके पहले ये पेपर आउट हो गया है। पेपर लीक होते ही इसे लगातार अलग-अलग व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप पर शेयर किया जा रहा है। क्वेश्चन पेपर आंसर के साथ शेयर हो रहा है। हालांकि, बोर्ड इसे दलालों की साजिश मान रहा है, लेकिन इसे व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप पर जबरदस्त तरीके से फॉरवार्ड किया जा रहा है।

केन्द्रीय चयन पर्षद (सिपाही भर्ती) द्वारा पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग में वनरक्षी के 484 पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए बुधवार को परीक्षा थी। 37 जिलों में कुल 383 सेंटर बनाए गए थे। पटना में इसका कोई भी सेंटर नहीं बनाया गया था। OSD कमलाकांत ने बताया कि क्वेश्चन पेपर लीक नहीं हुआ है। गलत तरीके से इसे वायरल किया जा रहा है। लिखित परीक्षा दो पाली में ली जा रही है। पहली पाली 10-12 बजे तक है जबकि दूसरी पाली 2-4 बजे तक है।

