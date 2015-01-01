पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी पर सीनाजोड़ी:छपरा- गोरखपुर रेलखंड पर बिना टिकट ट्रेन में यात्रा करते हैं पुलिस के जवान, टोकने पर बोलते हैं- हम स्टाफ हैं

सीवान4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीवान रेलवे स्टेशन पर पुलिस के इस जवान से जब टिकट के बारे में पूछा गया तो कहा- स्टाफ हैं, जाने दीजिए।
  • छपरा-गोरखपुर रेलखंड के विभिन्न ट्रेनों पर रोज कई पुलिस के कई जवान बिना टिकट कर रहे हैं यात्रा
  • सीवान स्टेशन पर प्रवेश के दौरान ही टीटीई पर बनाते हैं दबाव, रोज होती है बकझक

जिन पर नियमों का पालन कराने की जिम्मेवारी है, अगर वही नियम तोड़ने लगे तो आमलोगों क्या करेंगे। ट्रेनों में अधिकतर पुलिस के जवान रोज बिना टिकट सफर करते हैं। टीटीई के टोकने पर कहते हैं-जाने दीजिए सर, स्टाफ हैं। सीवान स्टेशन पर ऐसे पुलिस के जवानों से टीटीई को रोज उलझते देखा जा सकता है। पुलिस की देखा-देखी आमलोग भी कह देते हैं कि बिना टिकट यात्रा करने पर पुलिस को छोड़ देते हैं और हमलोग को फाइन करने लगते हैं। ऐसे में टीटीई अक्सर निरुत्तर हो जाते हैं।

सीवान स्टेशन पर टीटीई पर दबाव भी बनाते हैं पुलिस के जवान
पुलिस के जवान सीवान स्टेशन पर टीटीई पर दबाव भी बनाते हैं। इस वजह से सामान्य यात्रियों की टिकट जांच के दौरान व्यवधान उत्पन्न हो रही है। रोज दो दर्जन पुलिस के जवान बिना टिकट यात्रा करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। टिकट मांगने पर पुलिस के कई जवान टीटीई से यह बताते हैं कि वे हमेशा बिना टिकट ही यात्रा करते हैं। इसलिए वे ऐसे ही यात्रा करेंगे। इस दौरान टीटीई व जवानों में कई बार बकझक भी हो जाती है।

मेन गेट पर रोकते हैं तो दूसरे रास्ते से प्लेटफॉर्म पर आ जाते हैं पुलिस के जवान
स्टेशन के प्रभारी सीआईटी संजय पांडेय ने कहा कि रेलवे का प्रावधान है कि बिना टिकट किसी को भी स्टेशन पर प्रवेश नहीं करना है। इस नियम का पालन प्रवेश गेट पर ही किया जा रहा है, लेकिन पुलिस के जवानों द्वारा रेलवे की नियमावली का पालन नहीं किया जा रहा है। जवानों द्वारा वर्दी का रौब भी दिखाया जाता है। इधर, कई जवानों को प्रवेश गेट पर टीटीई द्वारा लौटाए जाने के बाद वे दूसरे रास्ते से भी प्लेटफॉर्म पर चले जाते हैं और ट्रेन के आने के साथ ही वे उस पर बिना टिकट सवार हो जाते हैं।

